Rumours are swirling online that the Home Affairs official accused of corruption in Sizokthola has gone back to work

The Department of Home Affairs has addressed the allegations slamming them as fake news, and the woman is still on suspension

The statement initially meant to soothe tensions has only intensified criticism, with many South Africans calling for home affairs to take decisive action

PRETORIA - The Department of Home Affairs has rushed to put out fires after rumours about a corruption-accused official have been spreading on social media.

The Department of Home Affairs has refuted the claims that a corruption-accused official has returned to work. Image: Peter Titmuss/Getty Images & @pmcafrica/Twitter

The department released a statement rubbishing reports that an official, exposed for dodgy dealing and selling IDs on South Africa's favourite drug-busting show, Sizoktola, has returned to work as fake news.

Corrupt home affairs official suspended

Home Affairs insisted the woman referred to as Elizabeth, was still on precautionary suspension. While the revelation was meant to ease the frustration of South African, it only made them worse, with many people criticising Home Affairs for not taking more decisive action and firing her.

The Sizokthola exposé set tongues across Mzansi wagging when it shined a glaring light on Elizabeth’s crimes. The woman was exposed for working with drug dealers allegedly selling official South African identity documents for R50,000, EWN reported.

The department promptly placed the corrupt official on suspension. Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza. In the meantime, an internal investigation has been launched to determine further actions the department should take.

South Africans demand decisive action

Below are some comments:

@AubreyDube11 asked:

"Why isn't she fired? You're part of the problem just for that " precautionary suspension". We no longer trust Home Affairs to take action."

@aubrey_sizwe questioned:

"What more evidence does Affairs need for her to be charged and jailed?"

@GenduToit added:

"So let me guess, in 5 years' time, she will still be on suspension with full pay and benefits."

@collsmas criticised:

"Suspensions, not jail, until this crime is prioritised, nothing will change in the department."

