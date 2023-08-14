Over 60 Pakistani nationals attempted to enter South Africa without proper documentation at OR Thambo International Airport

They were swiftly identified and sent back to Pakistan through a Home Affairs-led operation due to violation of immigration laws

Some South Africans have praised the Department of Home Affairs for its swift action, but others said the foreign nationals would find their way back

JOHANNESBURG - Officials at the OR Thambo International Airport were quick to intercept over 60 Pakistani nationals who tried to enter South Africa without the necessary paperwork.

Over 60 Pakistani nationals were sent home after trying to illegally enter South Africa. Images: @HomeAffairsSA & Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

The 67 foreign nationals were sent packing shortly after arriving on a plane from Dubai.

Home Affairs says Pakistani nationals did not follow immigration laws

In a press release issued by Home Affairs, the Pakistani nationals arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in the early hours on Sunday, 13 August.

Through a sting operation led by Home Affairs, they were sent back to their home country at their own cost.

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledia stated that the individuals wanted to come to South Africa but could not explain what the purpose of their visit was.

The minister added that multiple hotels complained that they had received bookings from Pakistanis, but they never showed up, which means the hotels lose money to the dubious bookings.

Speaking to SABC News, Motsoaledi added that in other cases, foreign nationals book into hotels that don't exist to secure a stay in South Africa.

The minister added that foreign nationals also take advantage of the new eVisa system, which facilitates easier entry into the country for tourists.

South Africans weigh in on the 67 Pakistani nationals trying to enter the country

@Sgodo70744780 said:

"67 almost the whole plane full? And no one thought this was odd? Dubai is their transit point, but they still cannot return the Guptas."

@AnnieBookWorm said:

"About time there are MANY more illegal Pakistani citizens in SA. They move around constantly to prevent officials from catching them."

@JuliusPutin Said:

"Next the minister and home affairs can visit spaza shops across SA, in the place Pakistanis shouldn't be allowed to run such businesses in line with our laws."

@Mcdmokoto101 said:

"Just follow the leads. Some of their countrymen are already in SA knew about this....they too must be traced and deported since they enabled potential illegal immigration....unless they themselves are already illegal here."

@MichaelMbadali2 said:

"They're coming back via Beitbridge, mark my words."

@82tebz said:

"South Africa is the world's popular playground for illegal foreigners because Home Affairs serves them very well."

Hawks arrest Pakistani man and 2 Home Affairs officials behind a fake passport syndicate in Krugersdorp

Briefly News previously reported that the masterminds behind a fake passport syndicate have finally been arrested red-handed thanks to a sting operation led by the Department of Home Affairs and the Hawks.

The police operation took place shortly after midnight in Krugersdorp, and two Home Affairs officials were arrested alongside the Pakistani man. The Hawks arrested a total of 28 people who are believed to be involved in the elaborate scheme.

According to TimesLIVE, the arrested mastermind worked alongside other corrupt Home Affairs officials in provinces such as Limpopo, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and the Western Cape. The two Home Affairs officials who were arrested alongside the kingpin are reportedly his trusted lieutenants.

