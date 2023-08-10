A British doctor, Kar Hao Teoh, was tragically killed in Cape Town during violent taxi protests

He was on vacation with his wife and child and got caught in the protests after taking a wrong turn after leaving the airport

The incident has many South Africans upset, with some worried that it will impact tourism

CAPE TOWN - The violent taxi protests in Cape Town has claimed the life of a 40-year-old British doctor.

Respected British doctor was on vacation in Cape Town when he was killed

Kar Hao Teoh was killed in the presence of his wife, Sara, and two-year-old son, Hugo, after taking a wrong turn trying to leave the Cape Town International Airport on Thursday, 3 August.

According to Daily Mail, the respected top orthopaedic was vacationing in the city when he was caught in the protests.

He was one out of five people killed in the past week as taxi drivers continue to take their fight over the impoundment of vehicles to the streets.

Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said the doctor was leaving the airport when he took a wrong turn that led him towards Ngyana. When he arrived at the Ntlangano Crescent, he was approached by suspects who shot and killed him.

According to TimesLIVE, the police have not made any arrests yet.

South Africans react after a British doctor was killed in Cape Town

@DuPless64194295 said:

"I was miffed that the British and Americans issued a travel warning to their citizens. I thought it was a bit too much. Seeing this, I understand. They have a duty to issue travel advisories to citizens and can be sued if they fail their responsibilities."

@SicebiM said:

"This is so so bad. Sad for the tourist. Very bad for South Africa and our tourism image."

@TommygunZA said:

"Not the best advert for tourism. I've already had to tell friends of mine from Europe who can't drive to not bother visiting as there is no safe functional transport. This was a few years back & I did suggest taxis, but said there were no guarantees on their safety. Sad."

@popimabaso said:

"Tourism is going to die in SA!"

@GustavChuene said:

"How sad and traumatic this must have been for the wife and young son, may his beautiful Soul Rest in Peace "

