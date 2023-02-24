22-year-old German tourist, Nick Frischke's disappearance is a high priority for Cape Town police

The police recently found the missing tourist's credit card together with other stolen goods during a raid

Frischke was last seen on Valentine's Day and his family has begged the public to assist in the search for their son

CAPE TOWN - The mysterious disappearance of 22-year-old German tourist Nick Frischke in Cape Town has become even stranger.

22-Year-old Nick Fischke mysteriously disappeared on Valentine's Day while vacationing in Cape Town. Images: Peter Titmuss & @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Cape Town Police found Frischke's Visa credit card among suspected stolen goods. However, police say it's too early to link the stolen credit card to Frischke's disappearance.

German tourist went missing on Valentine's Day

According to TimesLIVE, Frischke went missing after leaving his Airbnb on foot on 14 February. The German tourist was dressed in a beige T-shirt, blue denim jeans and white sneakers and was carrying a backpack at the time of his disappearance.

This week, police officers conducted extensive searches on the Hangberg trail between Hout Bay and Sandy Bay for the missing tourist.

Officers were assisted by the National Sea Rescue Institute, mountain rescue, sniffer dogs, provincial emergency service drone operators and police divers in the search for Frischke.

Cape Town police arrest 2 people for possession of stolen goods

In a statement released on Facebook, Cape Town police announced the arrest of two individuals for possession of stolen goods, including Frischker's credit card, during a raid on Tuesday, 21 February.

The suspects were nabbed following an armed robbery. Hout Bay police followed the evidence and found the two suspects, aged 22 and 23, at a house in Hanneberg.

The assailants are expected to be linked to other crimes that carry charges of armed robbery, house robbery, possession of a stolen firearm and unlicensed ammunition, and possession of drugs.

Nick Frischke's family pleads for help in finding their son

Taking to social media, Frischke's family called on hospitals to check if their missing 22-year-old son had been admitted.

According to East Coast Radio, the family also asked the public to assist in the search for their loved one. It has been noted that Frischke does not speak English well and might have been scheduled for a hike at the time of his disappearance.

