A truck transporting sheep overturned in the Western Cape, inciting a serious looting spree in the area

The disturbing incident was caught on camera and citizens could be seen making off with the sheep

The video caused a debate on social media, with some defending the actions and others expressing anger

WESTERN CAPE - Disturbing scenes from the Western Cape emerged when a truck transporting sheep overturned in the area.

Residents began looting the sheep, leaving many horrified. The chaos was caught on camera and sparked a major debate on social media.

In the 45-second clip, a crowd of people, mostly dressed in blue overalls, can be seen dragging the livestock away. Some citizens were captured in the video making off with more than one animal.

Many were quick to defend the looting incident, saying that people are hungry and are forced to resort to extreme measures to put food on the table. Others condemned the incident and expressed anger over the country’s lawlessness state and cruelty to animals.

People up in arms over citizens looting sheep truck

@Desiree_Laverne said:

“I don't approve of the theft. but as far as I know, it's against the law to take dead or sickly livestock to the abattoirs. These poor sheep were crammed into that truck like sardines. We need better laws for transporting livestock.”

@kobus_hofmeyer posted:

“This culture will soon get out of control. The law should be changed to punish harshly people who do this.”

@RamiRichmond wrote:

“South Africans are always looting, these lots are always hungry I guess.”

Livestock theft increases in parts of Mzansi

Meanwhile, stock theft has been on the increase for more than a decade. However, the issue has become so rife that it poses a threat to the country’s agricultural sector and food security.

Farmers and various agricultural bodies are convinced that the theft is due to organised crime syndicates orchestrating the transport of cattle, the Daily Maverick reported. Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the matter is being investigated by detective and forensic services.

Doctors Without Borders driver implicated in meat looting, SA outraged: “He’s better start packing”

Briefly News also reported that Doctors Without Borders (MSF) broke its silence on the employee who was allegedly part of the group that looted a meat truck in the King Cetshwayo District.

The organisation has expressed concern regarding the incident. On Tuesday, 31 January, MSF said it’s cooperating with police, the meat owners and legal authorities to clarify the events regarding the staff member employed as a driver.

A video of the looting incident was widely shared on social media in which people can be seen taking meat from the truck. In the clip, an MSF vehicle is parked among others and the driver shuts down claims that he looted, despite cuts of meat being packed on the flatbed.

