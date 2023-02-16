The assassination of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes has cast the spotlight on gun violence plaguing the country

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said the government failed to deal with the issues that left many dead

Social media users expressed anger, with many saying it took a celebrity’s death for the government to intervene

CAPE TOWN - The assassination of Kiernan’ celebrity’sAKA’ Forbes was discussed at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, 15 February.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said AKA's assassination highlighted gun violence in South Africa. Image: @jahprayzah & Rodger Bosch

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele addressed the media on Thursday, 16 February and sent his condolences to the loved ones of the slain rapper and Tebello’ Tibz’ Motsoane. The pair were gunned down on Durban’s Florida Road last week.

Gungubele said the recent violent attacks that left numerous dead and others injured emphasised the impact of gun violence and the impact on communities, TimesLIVE reported. He said the incidents highlighted the government’s failure to protect citizens.

The minister added that the capacities of the National Prosecuting Authority, the justice system, and the police would be reinforced. He said SAPS is also intensifying operations to remove illegal firearms.

Police efforts include ensuring there are more officers on the streets and establishing specialised teams to focus on specific types of crime. Gungubele added that the police would use data-driven methods to identify and target crime hotspots.

According to EWN, over 65 000 guns have been removed from circulation.

Mzansi reacts to Cabinet’s plan to tackle gun violence following AKA’s killing

Jacqueline Bradshaw said:

“What about all the other people that have been murdered, just forgotten like AKA will be?”

Freddy Arnold Mphasane posted:

“The biggest problem is lawlessness in our country. People kill more n more cos it's easy to get away with it.”

Zolani Gushman commented:

“Gun violence is new to ministers us on the ground we are used to it.”

Scelo Maziya KaSunduza wrote:

“So you only noticed these gun killings after AKA?”

Vusi Wiseman added:

“It’s only on agenda because of AKA unless otherwise it’s not a problem yet it happening daily.”

