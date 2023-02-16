President Cyril Ramaphosa called out members of opposition political parties for failing to offer constructive solutions

He said rather than acknowledging the country’s progress, some politicians are self-serving “merchants of despair”

Social media users expressed confusion over the remarks with many wondering what progress he was referring to

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa lambasted members of opposition parties for failing to offer constructive solutions to the country's problems.

President Cyril Ramaphosa slammed opposition parties for failing to see the country's progress. Image: Stock image & Jeffrey Abrahams

He took the podium to reply to the two-day debate on his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, 16 February. Ramaphosa said some Members of Parliament (MPs) are self-serving.

The president said rather than acknowledging the positive aspects of the country, some political parties prefer to only focus on the negatives, eNCA reported. The nation’s leader said that some politicians choose to belittle and scoff at the work done in the past five years.

“There are those in this house who instead of being, what I would call, merchants of hope have cast themselves as merchants of despair. They have determined that their political fortunes are best served by depicting our country, South Africa as being in chaos,” said Ramaphosa.

He said the country’s progress should not go without notice. Ramaphosa said in the midst of extremely difficult conditions certain aspects of the country were bettered, but some fail to notice them since it does not serve their political interests.

According to EWN, the president added that the government is working to strengthen entities like the South African Revenue Service (SARS), the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Mzansi reacts to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s remarks

@nosmoke567 said:

“One step forward, five steps back, unfortunately.”

@CarlosGameiro24 posted:

“I would love to know his definition of progress.”

@Lethumusa17 commented:

“Which progress? Why do people still listen to Ramaphosa? Let's solve this next year at the Ballot Boxes.”

@NicoletteBailey wrote:

“The progress of crime, corruption, unemployment and incompetence? Eish, this Ramamparra.”

@husainw added:

“You are living in your own version of SA sir.”

