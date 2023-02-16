EFF deputy leader is topping the trending lists after delivering a stirring speech at the Sona debate

Shivambu criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for taking South Africa backwards with his poor leadership

South Africans celebrated the politician as an example of superior logic and exceptional leadership

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters deputy leader Floyd Shivambu is the talk of the town after delivering his response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's State on the Nation Address (Sona) on Wednesday, 16 February.

Floyd Shivambu criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for taking SA backwards in his stirring Sona debate speech. Image: Laird Forbes & stock image

Source: Getty Images

Shivambu took the podium at Cape Town City Hall and touched on several issues the nation has been grappling with.

What caught the attention of South Africans was the EFF deputy leader's criticism of how Ramaphosa was allegedly taking SA in backwards caught the attention of South Africans.

Floyd Shivambu accuses Ramaphosa of driving South Africa in reverse

During his speech, Shivambu referred to one of Ramaphosa's autobiographies which described how the president used to drive his first car in reverse, Newzroom Afrika reported.

In a video posted on Twitter, the EFF deputy leader can be heard comparing Ramaphosa's leadership of SA to how he drove his first car.

Shivambu said the nation is losing all the positive gains achieved since 1994. The EFF deputy leader said the South Africans never expected to be dealing with an energy crisis or a water crisis, or deepening unemployment.

Shivambu added that public infrastructure, hospitals and the public schooling system have all collapsed, and Ramaphosa is to blame.

Shivambu declared:

"He is taking this country in a reverse gear the same way he did when he was utilising his first car."

Mzansi praises Floyd Shivambu for his stirring Sona debate speech

South Africans lauded the EFF deputy leader as an example of superior and excellent leadership.

Below are some comments:

@lungileTibe said:

"But Floyd is the best."

@EriLesibaKekana praised:

"Floyd was born for this, he's on fire."

@keo_thokwane claimed:

"Brain here, the future of this country looks very bright."

@tmonamesi pointed out:

"You could tell authority was speaking, there was silence, no point of order."

