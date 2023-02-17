President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his appreciation for Deputy President David Mabuza while closing his response to the Sona debate

Ramaphosa thanked Mabuza for his five years of service and unwavering support as SA's deputy president

Mzansi isn't sure what service Ramaphosa was referring to, claiming Mabuza was always missing in action

CAPE TOWN - After days of being raked over the coals by members of the National Assembly and Congress of Provinces, President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally had the opportunity to respond to the State of the National debate.

President Cyril Ramaphosa raised a glass to Deputy President David Mabuza during his response to the Sona debate. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

In closing his response, President Ramaphosa took special care to bid farewell to outgoing Deputy President David Mabuza.

President Cyril Ramaphosa raises a glass to Deputy President David Mabuza

The president ceremoniously raised his glass to the DP and let out a simple but effective "Cheers, DP," as the crowd applauded.

Ramaphosa took time to express his appreciation for Mabuza, who he thanked for offering unwavering support over the last five years of Ramaphosa's administration, TimesLIVE reported.

The president praised Mabuza for his service to South Africa and listed some tasks that the outgoing deputy president completed on Ramaphosa's behalf.

Mabuza was commended for supporting peace-building efforts in South Sudan and leading the charge on land reform, among a litany of other things he reportedly did for the nation.

David Mabuza bows out to make way for ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile

Mabuza unexpectedly announced his resignation at a funeral in Mpumalanga on 4 February.

The outgoing deputy president told mourners that he had tendered his resignation to President Ramaphosa to make way for Paul Mashatile.

Mashatile was elected deputy president of the African National Congress during the ruling party's elective conference in December 2022, EWN reported.

South Africans question whether Mabuza really served the country

South Africans believe Mabuza was mostly missing in action during his five years as deputy president.

Below are some comments:

@LynnbrownM asked:

"What service? Where was he hiding?"

@MenziM9 said:

"I actually don't care."

@SirJayStAlin accused:

"What service? He did nothing but fly to Russia several times. An empty suit."

@zide_b claimed:

"He's lying, David is just an ornament, he does nothing, knows nothing."

@Sm4k5qv7tfDavid slammed:

"Who is this David person? Is he the one who jets off to Russia All the time? History won’t remember him…. And we certainly won’t."

@HanoJacobs1 added:

"Five years of salaries and perks and no work done! The ANC is incapable of understanding the difference between right and wrong."

Cyril Ramaphosa calls opposition parties out for failing to see Mzansi’s progress, SA confused

Earlier, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised members of opposition parties for failing to offer constructive solutions to the country's problems.

He took the podium to reply to the two-day debate on his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, 16 February. Ramaphosa said some Members of Parliament are self-serving.

The president said rather than acknowledging the positive aspects of the country, some political parties prefer to only focus on the negatives, eNCA reported. The nation’s leader said that some politicians choose to belittle and scoff at the work done over the past five years.

