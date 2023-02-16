The Economic Freedom Fighters in Tshwane stormed the office of outgoing Mayor Randall Williams

This comes after Williams abruptly announced his resignation from office on Monday, 13 February

South Africans slammed the EFF for being agents of chaos and disorder in government

PRETORIA - The Economic Freedom Fighters in Tshwane have taken a page out of its national leadership's disruptive books.

EFF storms Tshwane mayor Randall Williams’ office. Image: @TshwaneEff

Source: Twitter

The Tshwane division of the Red Berets stormed outgoing Mayor Randall Williams' office, just like EFF MPs did during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, 9 February.

The drama started when Williams unexpectedly handed in his resignation letter on Monday, 13 February, claiming that he would vacate the position by midnight the same day.

Shortly after, Wiliams took an about-turn on his resignation and amended his departure date to 28 February.

This was unacceptable to the EFF, who seemingly took Williams' initial resignation date to heart. The party took it upon itself to bumrush the mayoral office and force all members of the mayoral committee and other political staff out.

The storming of the mayor's office was motivated by the EFF's belief that since the mayor had resigned, there was no government.

A video posted by Twitter user @MrRama36 captured some commotion and chaos.

The EFF's claims that the City of Tshwane does not have a mayor are invalid. Sipho Stuurman from the mayor's office confirmed that while Williams is on special leave, MMC peter Sutton is acting as mayor until the resignation comes into effect on 28 February, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans slam EFF for storming the mayoral office in Tshwane

The EFF's actions have rubbed South Africans the wrong way, and many people have criticised the party for being an agent of chaos.

Here are some comments:

@labi125 slammed:

"You are excellent at creating disorder and chaos. Well done!"

@GarthPo13111747 asked:

"And this serves the people how exactly?"

@SeanoMzanzi said:

"Violence & intimidation…The @EFFSouthAfrica way."

@Elizabe19306309 exclaimed:

"@TshwaneEff Grow some culture!"

@ExtrMasterNinja added:

"We will see the red clown suit criminals in court. The EFF is a blight on SA."

