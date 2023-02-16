EFF leader Julius Malema doesn't think South Africans will ever know why AKA and DJ Sumbody were murdered

The EFF leader accused Bheki Cele of working hand in hand with criminal syndicates, leading to SA's soaring crime stats

Mzansi doesn't know how to feel about Malemas accusations, and some think he's 100 per cent right, while others believe he's part of the problem

CAPE TOWN - South Africa is still reeling from the tragic murders of artists Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka and, most recently, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

Julius Malema claims the murders of AKA and DJ Sumbody will go unsolved because police leadership is corrupt.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malama is doubtful that the country will ever find answers about why criminals killed the two music heavyweights so violently.

AKA gunned down outside of popular Durban restaurant

AKA, one of South Africa's leading rappers, was killed in what appears to be a hit, alongside longtime friend and celebrity chef Tebello 'Tibz" Motsoane, on Friday, 10 February, News24 reported.

The pair were leaving a popular restaurant on Florida Road in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, when an unidentified gunman opened fire. The Fela in Versace hitmaker was killed instantly after being shot in the head, and Tibz died at the scene after being shot in the chest.

DJ Sumbody was gunned down in Johannesburg at the corner of Woodmead Drive and Woodland Drive on 20 November 2022.

Both murders are still under investigation by the South African Police Services (SAPS), TimesLIVE reported.

Julius Malema accuses police leadership of being in cahoots with criminals

While speaking at the Sona debate at Cape Town City Hall, Malema hurled accusations at Police Minister Bheki Cele. The EFF accused Cele of being in cahoot with criminal syndicates.

Malema said that as long as Cele is at the helm of SAPS, South Africans will never know what happened to AKA and DJ Sumbody.

Julius Malema's comments about AKA and DJ Sumbody divide Mzansi

South Africans are in two camps regarding Malema's comments about DJ Sumbody and AKA's murders.

Some people agreed with the EFF leader:

@ZolaThuto commented:

"And clever blacks will disagree with insults because the statement comes from the person they are jealous of"

@takgane19801 claimed:

"No lies detected. Only the EFF will fix South Africa."

@vipkalombo agreed:

"I have to agree as a normal citizen with no VIP protection."

Others accused him of being the pot that called the kettle black:

@ntshumeni4 said:

"Ag!! look who is talking."

@CT06389823 accused:

"Julius is also connected to the underworld. The king of flip-flopping again."

@fonispalonis added:

"As is the leadership of the EFF, cigarettes smugglers bank robbers."

@Epfizert slammed:

"Using dead people to further his political agenda. Classy."

AKA’s mother Lynn Forbes finally speaks out, grieving mom wants Mega’s passion for youth be kept alive

In a related story, Briefly News reported that AKA's mom, Lynn Forbes, who has been quiet about her son's death since he was gunned down in Durban, has spoken for the first time.

ZAlebs reports that Supa Mega's dad, Tony, has been addressing the media since he was chosen as the spokesperson. However, Lynn broke her silence during the ANC Youth League's night vigil, held at the late rapper's Bryanston home.

An emotional Lynn addressed the distraught young people who gathered outside her house with lit candles, saying:

“I hope we get the message out there that the youth must vote. We just want the youth to vote - like you said- no particular party but we must vote.”

Source: Briefly News