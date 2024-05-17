Uncle Waffles just teased the second portion of her newly-released music video for Wadibusa

The Amapiano star is gearing up to drop the clip, and fans can't wait to see what she cooked up

Mzansi has its alarms set and hyped Waffles up for kicking the weekend off on a high note

Uncle Waffles revealed a teaser for the ‘Wadibusa Part 2’ music video. Images: unclewaffles_.

Source: Instagram

Our girl, Uncle Waffles, is bringing the heat! The Yahyuppiyah hitmaker previewed the second part of her music video for Wadibusa, and had fans set their alarms for the official premiere.

Uncle Waffles previews Wadibusa Part 2

If you thought Uncle Waffles was done, honey, she is only getting started! The Amapiano sensation has more visuals to share with her fans, and they can't wait to feast.

This after she was announced as the headlining act at the famous Brooklyn Mirage alongside other Amapiano stars including Oscar Mbo.

Taking to her social media pages, the celebrated DJ shared a snippet of the second portion of her Wadibusa music video, or should we say movie? Waffles urged her fans to set their alarms for Friday, 17 May 2024 at 5 PM:

Mzansi raves over Uncle Waffles' clip

Netizens can't wait to watch Waffles' video, and hyped her up on her amazing visuals:

its.rigby said:

"There's a part 2? No way! I'm afraid I have no choice but to stan!"

kelow_C hyped Waffles up:

"When will we get a chance to breathe when Uncle Waffles keeps on serving?"

LawryKamzila was impressed:

"You never miss. The visuals are insane, Wadibusa to the world. As always, Uncle Waffles is the girl."

Colourphuza wrote:

"One thing about Waffles, wadibusa yena."

Nobuhlegumede27 posted:

"Uncle waffles was in her element with Wadibusa!"

mfengwanan1 responded:

"As always, I'm ready, ke sana. Because I know you won't disappoint."

Uncle Waffles dragged over Amapiano origins claim

In more Uncle Waffles updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ's statement about the origins of Amapiano.

Waffles' claims sparked a heated online debate, where many netizens dragged her for not knowing where the genre originated despite being an Amapiano DJ.

Source: Briefly News