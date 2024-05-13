Uncle Waffles' interview about Amapiano's origins caused a stir, with many disagreeing with her

She claimed the genre started in Soweto during the Covid-19 pandemic, blending Kwaito and House music with a unique "lock drum" sound

However, social media users argued that Amapiano actually originated in Pretoria, with some mentioning DukeSoul and Barcadi drums

Uncle Waffles' explanation about the origins of Amapiano has caused a buzz on social media. The star got Mzansi talking after explaining how the popular genre became famous during a recent interview.

Uncle Waffles revealed that Amapiano originated from Soweto during her interview. Image: Paul Morigi and Jerritt Clark

Uncle Waffles' interview sparks debate about Amapiano

Amapiano is undoubtedly one of the fastest-growing music genres in the world. The genre which originates from South Africa has been taking over charts locally, regionally and internationally.

Award-winning DJ and musician Uncle Waffles recently touched on how and when Amapiano became popular. Speaking in a video shared on social media by a user with the handle @ThisIsColbert, the Tanzania hitmaker revealed that Amapiano originated from Soweto. She also noted that it became popular during the Covid-19 pandemic. She said:

"Amapiano is a style of music that originates from Soweto in South Africa. It is taken from Kwaito and House, it has nuances of almost every genre in South Africa, but it was given an extra kick that everyone calls a lock drum."

Uncle Waffles' interview divides Mzansi

It looks like social media users do not agree with the star's information about the origins of Amapiano. Many flooded the timeline with reactions about where Amapiano originated from.

@Sello_R_Masola said:

"Amapiano originates from Pitori via Barcadi drums. As a foreigner, she will say Soweto cause they feel more at home in Johannesburg WA nyela Amapiano ke ya mperara."

@Top_dawg15 commented:

"Amapiano originates from Duke Soul."

@TTigersstory added:

"It's Pretoria but at least she didn't say it's from Swaziland."

@MaalehuS said:

"But she must be real. She can market Soweto all she wants but must not lie."

@Moshe_Meso commented:

"Piano is from the East Rand… the rest jumped on..Pretoria was big on deep house that time…they jumped only later using vocals."

@popotane added:

"This is the reason why we need talented people to get these amazing opportunities so they can educate people on real facts not on Google information cause this is killing the industry for talented people."

