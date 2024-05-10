Amapiano singer Kamo Mphela reaffirmed to the masses that she still got it despite the heavy backlash

The Dalie singer gave her recent performance her all and even started twerking on stage

Mzansi peeps were left eating their words after saying Kamo is no longer the same dancer she was when she started out

When you think of Mzansi's finest dancers, Kamo Mphela is one of the names that comes to mind. A clip from the star's performance went viral online, and netizens hailed her for being a talented star.

Kamo Mphela still got her groove and twerked on stage. Image: @kamomphelaxx

Source: Instagram

Kamo Mphela twerks on stage

Amapiano singer Kamo Mphela recently graced the stage and showed off her killer dance moves. The singer reminded the masses that she still is the Queen when it comes to dancing.

In a clip shared by X blogger @MDNnewss, the Dalie singer gave her performance her all and added a little twerk.

Trolls eat their words after Kamo Mphela's performance

A handful of trolls were left eating their words as they previously mentioned that Kamo Mphela has lost relevance. When the star started gaining a little, trolls mocked her. Pregnancy rumours started swirling online, but she quickly put out the flame and admitted that she was just gaining weight.

Many praised the singer, but some still question her dance style.

@The_A_Wagon:

"Kamo still got her groove."

@_JonasMzwakhe:

"Kamo still twerking as usual."

@XUFFLER

"She’s still gigging ?? Which songs though?"

@gistwhere:

"One thing about Kamo, she can dance. The pants understood the assignment."

@jnr_lucifer:

"This one can dance, though."

@brandongucc90:

"So she can still move...okay."

Bunnyboi:

"I live for Kamo Mphela."

Source: Briefly News