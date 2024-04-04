A list of the top five Amapiano songs that went viral on TikTok after users started trends using the songs

Amapiano is a proudly South African genre, and it gained momentum worldwide through TikTok challenges

They include Kamo Mphela's Dalie to Uncle Waffles YahYuppiah and the ever-so-popular Mnike by Tyler ICU

If a song gets popular on TikTok, best believe it will smash the music charts. From Kamo Mphela to Uncle Waffles, the Amapiano artists took over and made a mark.

Kamo Mphela and Uncle Waffles are among the artists who have the best Amapiano songs.

Amapiano changes the game

Amapiano, also known as the Yanos, is a proudly South African music genre that has taken over the world.

There is a plethora of hits that come to mind when Amapiano is mentioned. A few Amapiano pioneers are also battling it out to be named the Kings and Queens of Amapiano. However, many would argue that Amapiano gained momentum worldwide through trending TikTok challenges.

Songs that went viral on TikTok

Some of the songs that gained massive views on the social media platform include Kamo Mphela's Dalie and Uncle Waffles YahYuppiah. How can we not mention the ever-so-popular Mnike by Tyler ICU.

This is a list of the top five Yanos songs that kept TikTok users glued to their screens. Not to mention the very creative dance challenges.

Yahyuppiya - Justin 99, Tony Duardo, and Uncle Waffles Dalie - Kamo Mphela, Tyler ICU and Khalil Harrison Mnike - Tumelo za and Tyler ICU Tjina - Lady Du and Megadrumz Tshwala Bami - Siphesihle Skhakhane and Chillies RSA

Tyler ICU speaks on working on same studio as Adele

In a previous report from Briefly News, celebrated Amapiano music producer Tyler ICU spoke about working in the same studio where Adele recorded her album, 21.

The Mnike hitmaker is gearing up to release his anticipated EP, Riot, and took to England to do some finishing touches.

"My best highlight for this EP is working in the same studio where @adele did her album “21” @onedirection also recorded their album Four here. I even smoked a blunt inside and what we did was legendary. Riot coming soon."

