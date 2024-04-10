Cassper Nyovest and his wife Pulane's wedding after-party continues to raise questions

Following their traditional ceremony in Mafikeng, the couple took to a local nightclub to celebrate, and Mzansi found that rather odd

Netizens are convinced that the couple was shooting a music video, whereas others pointed out how the bride was always on her phone

Cassper Nyovest and Pulane’s wedding after-party raised questions among netizens. Images: Instagram/ casspernyovest and Twitter/ MDNnewss

Cassper Nyovest and his blushing bride, Pulane, recently celebrated their wedding ceremony in Mafikeng. The couple later took the festivities to a popular local nightclub and raised questions about their relationship and whether the wedding was legit or not.

A look inside Cassper Nyovest and Pulane's wedding after-party

Newly-weds, Cassper Nyovest and Pulane, recently sealed the deal with a traditional Setswana wedding in their hometown that became a trending topic.

But the festivities didn't end there; the Phoolos took their wedding to In The Mix nightclub, a popular spot in Mafikeng, and celebrated their union with family and friends.

Twitter (X) user sanelenkosix shared videos from the after-party, where the couple appeared tired from a day of dancing, and was mostly seated:

Mzansi weighs in on Cassper and Pulanes's wedding after-party

Netizens had plenty to say about the Phoolos' wedding after-party, where some claimed that the whole thing was a sham, while others once again dragged Pulane for being on her phone:

AriesEntle said:

"This wedding keeps getting weird every day!"

_Bonolo_M_ wrote:

"I really hope they were shooting a music video 'cause ain’t no way."

GermanTank_BW commented:

"It was a perfect wedding, but the wife is always on her phone."

SithaleKgaogelo pointed out:

"She's always on the phone, yoh."

ADS_ZAR was uneasy:

"There is just something off about this whole wedding and its after-party."

KG_Mulelwa posted:

"Going to a local pub after your wedding is wild."

Cassper Nyovest and Pulane allegedly fall pregnant

In more Cassper Nyovest updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to rumours that the rapper and his wife, Pulane, are expecting their first child together.

News of the couple's alleged pregnancy has been making the rounds on social media, and netizens are convinced that Mufasa is expecting baby number two.

