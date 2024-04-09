Cassper Nyovest's marriage to Pulane has sparked intense interest, with speculation swirling about the reasons behind their union, including rumours of pregnancy

A video of the couple dancing joyfully has divided social media users, with some expressing doubts about the authenticity of their relationship

Despite the mixed reactions, others have congratulated the newlyweds and noted their apparent friendship

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest is still the talk of the town after his marriage to Pulane over the past weekend. Social media users have been glued to their phones searching for more content about the new celebrity couple.

Cassper Nyovest dances with wife in latest video

Shortly after Cassper Nyovest's marriage, social media users have been asking too many questions about his relationship with Pulane. Some are hinting that they got married because Pulane is pregnant, others still think there is more to the union than what they are telling us.

A video of the rapper getting down on the dance floor alongside his queen was shared on social media by the controversial blog, MDN News. The clip shows the newlyweds having a blast. The caption read:

"Cassper Nyovest dancing with his wife.❤"

Cassper and Pulane's dance video splits Mzansi

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the viral clip. Some said Mr and Mrs Phoolo looked cute together, while others felt there was something amiss about the couple.

@IamZinzie said:

"Just listen to "Baby Girl" by Nyovest then you will know how his Baby Mama danced not le"

@Iconic_Cure wrote:

"This Marriage Will Not Last 3 Years. I Ain't Hating."

@msanele112 added:

"No connection between them "

@Letukavich noted:

"This hun isn't friendly & she's gonna have a hard time coz bro here is a people's person."

@GovernmentZAR said:

"someone is forcing this man to do all this."

@Homcy_Lin wrote:

"Congratulations to the new couple."

@mphokeo commented:

"They are really friends these ones."

