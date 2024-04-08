A picture of the fashion designer behind Cassper Nyovest’s traditional wedding outfit has circulated

The man, whose name has been identified as Don Simba, came under fire for the suit, with many netizens saying the suit was terrible

Cassper got married over the weekend to his childhood friend Pulane Mojaki in a traditional ceremony

Social media users are not impressed by Cassper Nyovest’s traditional wedding attire, and the man behind the design got dragged.

Cassper Nyovest’s wedding outfit was deemed ugly and the man behind it has come under fire. Image: @casspernyovest, @thehypecollector

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest’s designer dragged

A picture of Cassper Nyovest and his tailor has circulated online. Don Simba is responsible for designing the traditional outfit, and fans have dragged him.

Musa Khawula posted on X and said:

"Meet Don Simba, who tailored Cassper Nyovest's Nigerian inspired wedding outfit."

Cassper and Pulane tie the knot

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker married his childhood friend Pulane Mojaki this past weekend. They had a Nigerian-themed traditional wedding ceremony and were dripping in blue and white.

Many people still find it hard to believe that Cassper Nyovest got married, as many have observed Pulane’s body language.

Some fans are convinced that they were shooting a music video.

Mzansi drags Simba

Netizens did not go easy on Don Simba; many people said the rapper’s outfit was horrible.

@nickjsta_napo asked:

"Let's be real Cassper, did you like it?"

@JuliaMakitla39 criticised:

"No fashion sense at all. A whole wedding, and you decided to go with this?"

@SangoZolelwa said:

"Nyovest or not, truth be told, that dress was hideous."

@Mush19091 argued:

"Nigerian outfit, I love the way you precisely nailed it, most of us were made to believe it’s African attire."

