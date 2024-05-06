Natasha Thahane was accused of being a clout-chaser after Mpho Sebeng's death was announced

The Blood and Water actress posted a screenshot after attempting to call Sebeng and left netizens unimpressed

Mzansi claimed that Natasha was using Mpho's death to get some online attention

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Natasha Thahane was dragged for how she reacted to Mpho Sebeng's tragic passing. Images: natasha_thahane, mpho_sebeng

Source: Instagram

Not Natasha Thahane catching smoke after Mpho Sebeng's death! The actress had social media buzzing after showing that she had Sebeng's phone number and was trying to reach him to disprove the news of his death.

Natasha Thahane reacts to Mpho Sebeng's passing

In the wake of Mpho Sebeng's tragic passing, Natasha Thahane was beside herself in shock, trying to make sense of the news.

The actor tragically lost his life in the early hours of Sunday, 5 May 2024, in a car accident in Potchefstroom, North West.

In an attempt to debunk the news not yet confirmed by the Sevage Beauty actor's family, Natasha posted a screenshot of Sebeng's profile in her phone contacts while hiding his number.

Her caption suggested that she was trying to reach Mpho, with hopes that his passing was another celeb death prank, which it sadly wasn't.

Twitter (X) user MVProJileka shared the screenshot:

"Answer your phone, dude. No ways!"

Mzansi drags Natasha Thahane

Netizens were utterly unimpressed and called Natasha out for being a clout-chaser, where some brought up Somizi Mhlongo's "fake" texts from Mbongeni Ngema:

tanked_aza said:

"She does this a lot. I was waiting for her because vele these are her times to shine."

some_girlTN wrote:

"And you thought Somizi texting himself and pretending it was the deceased was embarrassing."

Witness_MK felt defeated:

"She's the chief mourner. Every celebrity death is about her, no ways!"

thembampaxa dragged Natasha:

"And she wants them to answer and give her an explanation, shem."

Mpho Sebeng's girlfriend receives comforting messages

In an earlier report, Briefly News posted several condolence messages to Mpho Sebeng's girlfriend after the actor's death.

Netizens were heartbroken on her behalf, unable to imagine the pain of losing their partner to death.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News