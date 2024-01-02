Somizi Mhlongo addressed accusations of fabricating a WhatsApp message from late playwright Mbongeni Ngema

Despite his explanation, fans remained unconvinced and demanded more proof

Social media users expressed scepticism and urged Somizi to share the authentic message from Ngema to resolve the controversy

Somizi Mhlongo has finally addressed claims that he faked a WhatsApp message from the late Mbongeni Ngema to chase clout.

Somizi has addressed the Mbongeni Ngema WhatsApp message drama. Image: @somizi and @mbongeningema

Source: Instagram

Somizi speaks out on WhatsApp message drama

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has finally broken his silence after being dragged for allegedly fabricating a WhatsApp message supposedly from the late playwright Mbongeni Ngema.

The star shared a tribute to his mentor alongside a screenshot of his supposed message from Ngema. He later deleted the post after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the message was from him. Reacting to the backlash, Somizi shared a video on his Instagram page narrating how he made the mistake.

He said he copied the message intending to send it to a WhatsApp group chat but ended up pasting it on Mbongeni's chat. He then took a screenshot of the message without realising that it was from him.

Watch the video below:

Somizi's explanation fails to convince fans

The star's followers felt the explanation did not make any sense. Some even asked him to rectify the situation by sharing a screenshot of the message from Ngema.

@sakhile_moremi1 said:

"The moment someone tries to explain the lie, it becomes worse."

iam_rembu commented:

"Stop lying. Nobody cares.. why didn't you just screenshot the message and send it to the group than retype."

@miss_tiffah_ wrote:

"We understand Som Som... But for the sake of those who still don't,, jus kindly take the screenshot of his message,, so that they see it was from him and the date as well... Haa Mina ngiyakutanda Somsom ❤️"

@iamzee8610 added:

"The fact that your explanation doesn't make sense makes me believe you're not lying things like that really do happen "

@ta_webb87 commented:

"Without the correct screenshot this explanation makes no sense... we want receipts "

@mspetunia_neo added:

"Just share the original message from Mr Mbongeni to you. I think that will clear all doubts."

Mohale Motaung seemingly responds to Somizi's WhatsApp message drama

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Mohale Motaung has seemingly fired low-key jabs at his ex-husband Somizi Mhlongo after he was caught in a lie on social media.

Somizi is trending for all the wrong reasons on social media. The popular media personality faced massive backlash after he was accused of fabricating a WhatsApp message and lying that it was Mbongeni Ngema's final message to him.

Source: Briefly News