Skomota shocked Mzansi when he was seen with armed guards

This display of star power in a viral video on social media showcased his growing popularity in the industry

Fans marvelled at his rapid rise to fame and suggested he deserved a luxurious holiday

South Africa's new kid on the block Skomota was recently spotted moving around with armed bouncers as his fans followed him around.

A video of Skomota with armed bodyguards goes viral online. Image: @phashake1 and @RMbadada

Skomota shows star power in viral video

2024 started on a high note for Skomota whose popularity has continued to grow among South Africans. The media personality defied all odds to become one of the biggest names in the country's entertainment industry.

A short video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter by the entertainment blog MDN News showed Skomota moving around with several armed guards as fans followed him around screaming his name. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Skomota's video with bodyguards

Social media users shared mixed responses to Skomota's video. Some couldn't believe how the upcoming star had been moved from grass to grace.

@PJMoneyMan3k commented:

"God's favour does not discriminate."

@jacktairo said:

"This man is a superstar, he is bigger than Somizi right now."

@LincolnLumbe added:

"They must take him to the Maldives for a well-deserved holiday. He needs to recharge after the year he had."

@sbusisoBlog noted:

"It's quite amazing how social media can turn regular folks into overnight sensations, never underestimate the power of (Facebook, Twitter & Tik-Tok). Skomota is living proof that anything is possible when you believe in your talent and dreams."

@TheRealGobetse said:

"They must teach him not to put a finger in his nose, he’s old and he’s a celebrity! Bo Skomota bona ge o ka ba nyakišiša I’m sure bo rrago bona ke Mazambiki "

Skomota says he regrets the celebrity lifestyle

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that TikTokker Skomota, real name Ngwana Sesi, recently hinted at feeling regretful about the celebrity lifestyle.

It's true what they say: too much of everything can be tiring. These are the sentiments people are debating after Skomota gave off vibes that he is tired of being a celebrity.

