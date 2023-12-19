TikTok star Skomota, who made a viral dance, recently gave off the impression that he regrets the celebrity life

In the video, he seemed so tired of being booked for these December gigs that he shook his head in disbelief

Many people were left confused by the video but found humour in Skomota's reaction

TikTokker Skomota, real name Ngwana Sesi, recently hinted at feeling regretful about the celebrity lifestyle.

Has Skomota had enough?

It's true what they say: too much of everything can be tiring. These are the sentiments people are debating after Skomota gave off vibes that he is tired of being a celebrity.

A video was shared online by @BooGy_M, where Skomota announced his remaining December bookings. The man seated next to him announced with enthusiasm that people can catch Skomota doing his thing on stage on various dates.

His reaction, though, was of a man who seemed so tired of being booked for these gigs that he shook his head in disbelief.

Mzansi debates Skomota's reaction

The video clip left netizens puzzled, but Skomota's response brought humour to many.

@Ori_RSA said:

"Too much of everything is tiring and dangerous."

@ThabisoMdletsh4 asked:

"What are they doing to Skomota now."

@BooGy_M replied:

"He has had enough."

@Ntsikier laughed:

"He just wants girls, not this nonsense."

@yungdontrust joked:

"Who’s that guy talking too much, he probably wants a share."

@SoulfulDee2 said:

"Skomota just wants to eat, drink and dance, this one of influencing people is not his thing."

@SAniam2023

"Skomota is tired. He just needs the liver to say 'I’m not going'."

@lenyasalaafrica

"He misses dancing at weddings in his village. My goat is tired shem. He just wanna go back home."

@Kaydot_scotch said:

"He wants to be home on Christmas."

@iTsietsi laughed:

"That guy shouldn’t have mentioned rice."

