Dance sensation Skomota was captured arriving at groove with a heavy security detail

This left many people scratching their heads, but many noted that he was living his best life

Recently, Skomota lost popularity among people when he touched a woman who was unconsenting

Video of Skomota Arriving With Heavy Security Detail Gets SA Talking: “He’s Living His Best Life”

Popular internet sensation Skomota arrived at groove recently and he was in the presence of heavy security detail.

Skomota accompanied by security at groove

The dance sensation was at a gig when he was captured arriving with a heavy security detail. In the video, the men were barricading Skomota so patrons could not touch him.

He then proceeds to take his seat and requests for a drink.

The viral clip was shared by X blogger @MDNnewss, watch it below:

Mzansi feels some type of way about the clip

The video clip left many people scratching their heads as to why Skomota would need security. Others noted that he was living his best life.

@Mfoka_Mlangeni

"Here he looks a bit fatigued.. I hope they give him enough rest."

@Mbongeni_Kupiso laughed:

"With heavy security."

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"Man’s is living his bestest life, and I’m here for it."

@UrbanStreetZA joked:

"What a time to be alive."

@savenoho said:

"He bout to burn it down as usual."

@Daark_chocolat exclaimed:

"Skomota is on fire, did you see that lady?"

@prow_II said:

"Bathong let this guy rest."

@Mr__Goodie asked:

"I know it’s all nice and glamorous with all the attention he gets. My Sincere Question is: is it good for his mental health?"

Skomota dragged for touching woman

Recently, Skomota lost popularity among people when he touched an unconsenting woman. The ordeal was caught on video where a lady in a black dress told Skomota where to get off.

The incident went viral on TikTok, watch it below:

Makhadzi slams Eugene Khoza for dragging Skomota

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi did not want fellow entertainer Skomota to catch any heat.

Eugene Khoza was on Podcast and Chill when he harshly commented about the performer's SAMA appearance. MaGear hitmaker Makhadzi refused to let it go after Eugene Khoza dragged Skomota.

