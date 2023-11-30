A Cape Town man's energetic dance to a song by MoFlava and Moonchild Sanelly has gone viral on TikTok

The man, who is wearing shorts and boots, has been praised by social media users for his moves

Some commenters have also noted the man's safety boots, which they find amusing

A man showed off his impressive dance moves in a TikTok video. Image: @lourenslourens2

Source: TikTok

Cape Town man got his groove on in a TikTok video that has left many social media users entertained.

The footage posted by @lourenslourens2 shows the white man rocking a pair of shorts and boots as he dances with much energy to a song by MoFlava andMan'schild Sanelly called Pretty Lady.

Watch the video below:

This man's energy is undeniable. He is clearly having a lot of fun, and his enthusiasm is infectious. He is not afraid to let loose and show off his moves, even though he is wearing safety boots. This is a man who knows how to have a good time, and he is not afraid to share it with the world.

Man's dance entertains Mzansi

Mzansi netizens showed the vibey dancer love in the comments section.

Malikah Davids responded:

"The song choice was unexpected but Fire."

Tashreeqa Aatiqah Pa wrote:

"Yes yes yes yes!!!!!!! Yessir."

Silva said:

"ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS HEHEHEHEHE."

Paige commented:

"It's the safety boots for me."

Yandi_0727 wrote:

"Happiness is free in SA."

chantelchetty1 responded:

"Nice moves ."

South African man slays Bhepha challenge

