A shirtless big man surprised the internet with his lively dance moves in a TikTok video that went viral

Despite his strong appearance, the man's smooth dancing captivated viewers, who flooded the comments section

Mzansi people on the platform showed their appreciation for the funny footage and posted lively reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A Mzansi shared a dance video on social media. Image

Source: TikTok

A shirtless South African man has dazzled the internet with his energetic dance moves.

Man dazzles on TikTok

Netizens were left amazed as they watched him groove to the amapiano beat, showing his dance skills.

What caught everyone by surprise was the difference between his physical appearance and the feminine-like movements of his dance.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Shirtless man's surprising dance moves

Comments from viewers poured in, and the general mood was fascination expressed with mixed reactions.

Many couldn't believe that such a macho-looking person could flow so gracefully. Viewers embraced the video's playful spirit, poked fun at the gent, and thanked him for the laughter.

Watch the video posted by @bhekisithole below:

Dance video entertains Mzansi

SA netizens were thoroughly amused by the dance video and let the man know what they thought.

Read some of the comments below:

@Macareswa said:

"My reason to breathe womuntu njalo lo."

@MapsBangles wrote:

"Weeee Shembe, Barbie version of inkabi. iNkarbie"

@XolaniSiningwa mentioned:

"I want to comment but ngiyasaba."

@Rea added:

"Name one thing I’ve not seen in South Africa."

@nontobekokhambul7 asked:

"What have we done to deserve this?"

@sthabi4.0 posted:

"Someone's pillar of strength."

@KaleeseVee commented:

"Chanelling a modernised emzini wezintsizwa."

@Lolo said:

"I have so many questions, gatwe InKarbie. Oh, that’s so funny."

South African prisoner raises eyebrows with outdated dance moves, video trends: “You deserve parole”

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi inmate became a viral sensation. The man vibed to an amapiano song, which earned him internet fame.

His video was posted on TikTok and people were drawn to the clip, which amassed over 290,000 views and 4,000 likes. Many viewers assumed the man had been locked up for a long time, judging from his outdated dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News