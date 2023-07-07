A man out on a night of fun oozed joy when he swayed his body to Amapiano beats and had a blast on his own

The groove specialist enjoyed himself, and the happiness was evident in how he moved

His free attitude touched netizens. One Tiktokker said: "His happiness is happy"

A groovist was a whole vibe when he danced without a care in the world ebumnandini. Image: @obakeng282

Source: TikTok

A happy groovist won over netizens' hearts when he danced the night away without a care, proving to South Africans that happiness is indeed a state of mind.

The man was joyously moving his body to banging Amapiano tunes and enjoying the vibe the night out brought him.

The Secret to Happiness According to the Amapiano Dancer

@obakeng282's video got 178,000 views and went viral, sending joy throughout TikTok.

In the video, the man, clad in a yellow t-shirt with a man's bag slung over his shoulder, danced with his bev in front of him.

His happiness was so contagious that a fellow groovist came over and greeted the happy chap.

He seemed to be enjoying the vibe and the feeling of sheer bliss displayed on his face as he felt the music and danced with a smile.

Watch the video here:

Netizens praised him for his smooth dance moves and called him a happy soul because of his carefree demeanour while getting down.

The Joyful Reaction of Netizens to the Amapiano Groovist

Precious Mofokeng loved the video.

"Happiness is free."

User7655623687320 applauded how he danced without breaking a sweat.

"Yes wena boy. The aim is not to sweat!"

Sister Bethina pointed out the brevity of life.

"Siya mathatha kontlong Maan. Life is too short."

Smooth Operator encouraged the happy chap to enjoy.

"His happiness is happy. Enjoy, brazo."

Fundi loved how he was happy in that moment.

"Life is short these days."

Source: Briefly News