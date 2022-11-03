A video of showing off a vibey party at a local groove spot has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shows some girls twerking but an old many showing off some fire dance moves took over the footage

Many Mzansi peeps were left entertained by the madala’s groove and showed him love in the comments

A madala showing off some fancy footwork on a stage at groove had many impressed netizens moving along to his beat.

A madala stole the spotlight with his moves at a local groove spot. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A video showing off his smooth moves was posted by Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux as he dances with great energy and rhythm while rocking a stylish suit and white shoes.

While the footage does start out by showing the vibey party and several girls twerking to the music, the old man clearly grabbed the cameraman’s attention as he took over the rest of the clip.

“iZinja ze Game,” the tweet was simply captioned.

While some wanted to see more of the girls, many Mzansi peeps were left entertained by the madala’s groove. Check out the video and some of the comments below:

@AmandaChloe05 commented:

“This baba is forever there by prestige… literally every weekend, he got swag and he can dance he never gets tired!!”

@TumeloLebea wrote:

“Danki groetman yeses.”

@Ngema_Sthembiso responded:

“Imagine if this was your father/grandfather.”

@mmodu_e replied:

“The cameraman just decided to show us old tymer over Stocko. .”

@Senz_oo commented:

“Can women ever dance without ukudunusa yerr we can't even focus at a chillas coz bums a flying all over.”

@libertie_lyfie said:

“Did we just leave a** to watch white shoes. Moral you can still excel without making dirty.”

@Wamke replied:

“And I was focused until white shoes .”

