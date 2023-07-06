A young man found himself the centre of attention on the socials when he provided gripping footage of a drug bust by a popular TV show at the groove

Groovists, undeterred by the action, surrounded the TV presenter and chanted his name

The brave man was applauded for his videography skills, and netizens put respect on his name

A night of groove turned into a movie when shots rang out after Sizokuthola arrived on the scene. Image: @f.radel_k

Source: TikTok

A Tiktokker was made a Tiktok star on a night when groovists at Coconut Lounge in Rustenburg, North West, were unwittingly part of a Sizok'thola drug bust attempt ending in a fight between the crew and security.

The action was captured by a calm and collected young man who kept his wits about as security guards hustled the infamous TV crew and its star presenter Xolani Khumalo.

Sizok'thola's action caught on TikTokker's phone

Social media praised the groovist whose skills with the phone camera were given the flowers.

The TikTokker, @f.radel_k, amassed over 4.2 million views for his six-video saga, telling the story through vivid and action-filled clips.

The action began in the first clip, where Khumalo and his crew storm inside Coconut Lounge.

It is alleged that the crew were looking for drug dealers, according to The South African.

The following five clips show the dramatic action, from when excited groovists mobbed the camera crew to when they were kicked out of the club and assaulted.

The saga ends with a clip where gunshots are heard.

Watch the gunshot-filled video here:

Netizens gripped by the drama and cameraman's videography game

While it is not clear whether any of the night walkers were injured, what is clear is that netizens were captivated by the cameraman's skills.

Sincoko remarked that the cameraman and the DJ remained calm as the DJ continued blaring music throughout the entire drama as Sizok'thola exposed criminal activity.

"The cameraman and the DJ understand the job and consistency."

Ruleo_15 said she absorbed the whole saga from the first to the last video.

"I watched from the first to the last part. You did your job, shame."

FarmMan called him a legend.

"You deserve a reward. Most TikTok cameramen are wack. You are a legend, my bro."

AngiePurple said he would've gotten a job in the 90s in the media if he had been present.

"If you were in the 90s, Sowetan would hire you."

SelinaKhoza48 said that he deserved a Bell's.

"You did a very brilliant job for your fellow TickTokkers."

Sizok'thola halted in its tracks by cops

In a similar article, Briefly News wrote that the police allegedly prevented Sizok'thola from investigating certain criminals allegedly involved in criminal activity.

Netizens were disheartened by how Xolani Khumalo was prevented from doing his job.

However, they praised his work exposing corruption and urged him to continue.

