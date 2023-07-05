MaDlamini impressed South Africans when she showed TikTok how Mzansi men sit behind the wheel in a hilarious post

The young lady could have been mistaken for another authi from the kasi the way she was sunken deep into the seat

Some commentators helped her by adding one or two details she left out

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A cute interracial couple made the country laugh when uMakoti showed off how she, too, can drive like Mzansi men drive. Image: @thedlaminis

Source: TikTok

A young man's German wife showed she was part of the Mzansi family when she nailed an imitation of South African drivers!

South African drivers are known to practically disappear into their cars, with only their hands showing on the steering wheel and with a cap on the head.

@thedlaminis posted the video while laughing his lungs out, and captioned the video as follows:

"She wanted to show me how South African drivers drive."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The post's caption read:

"But it’s funnier ‘cause she's so small even."

She understood the assignment and seems to have spent time observing the country's drivers, who are said to be among the worst drivers in the world.

Watch the video where she shows us how it's done:

Flawless imitation of Mzansi drivers done by woman

@TheDlaminis showed how his beautiful wife killed the impersonation in a video he took of her while they were driving.

With the background track of the late Costa Titch, the lovely lady nodded nonchalantly to the camera while sticking her elbow out, a classic Saffan move.

Netizens loved the impersonation and praised Makoti for understanding the culture.

Netizens remind her of one added feature of position

Mongezy Mbanjwa noted the car seat's position.

"Makoti even has the correct car seat position."

Molefe Jnr suggested one missing detail.

"Remove the seat belt and clamp it behind you."

Les Traey recognised her as a Satafrikan.

"She's one of us."

Alisha Memory took the opportunity to shoot her shot.

"Ask her if she doesn't have a brother. I also wanna get married to a white man."

PreMo laughed and said that MaDlamini is imitating Polo Drivers known for their driving antics.

"Akezwa yaz' uMa Dlamini. Ulingisa obhut bama Polo."

Interracial couple dancing pleases SA

In other news, Briefly News reported that the lovely couple @thedlaminis shared themselves dancing in the kitchen.

The comment section was packed with South Africans loving on how cute the interracial couple is.

The couple shared their journey with Briefly News and said they have been married for five years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News