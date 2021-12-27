A video of a VW Polo driver dancing in front of his car before jumping into it has gone viral on Twitter and South Africans are very amused

The video which received 8.5K views on Twitter was shared by popular social media influencer @kulanicool

Twitter users did not know if they should laugh or cry at the video with some labelling the man's antics "reckless"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video of a man rolling his VW Polo down the street while keeping all the doors open has gone viral on social media. Image: @kulanicool/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter users are rolling over with laughter after a 30-second video that pokes fun at VW Polo drivers went viral. The video shows a man dressed in a shorts and T-shirt dancing in front of a white polo and gyrating his hips before jumping to the right-hand side of the car.

He then rolls the car down the street while shouting out the open door of the car. Social media users could not get enough of the hilarity of the video while others labelled the man's behaviour as reckless .

@kulanicool shared the video with the caption:

“Polo drivers.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@DanielTheIV reacted:

“They are a pandemic.”

@Gajeni_ said:

“I thought it was King Monada.”

@Napenyane_ said:

“His wheel alignment is on lock.”

@PhoshPk said:

“This is why insurance comprehensive premium, is always high to young stars and most particularly those who drive Polos. Very reckless!!!”

@MveloGumbi said:

“The backbone of South Africa.”

@PontshoPG1 said:

“Bloody fool.”

@macdonaldmtilen said:

“They need cleansing.”

@Tu_Tumii said:

“Then black people cry when they get bewitched.”

@TebogoMaluleke_said:

“Why insurance is expensive for men than for women.”

“Banna”: Mzansi wowed by a man tossed from spinning car in wild video, walks it off

Previously, Briefly News wrote about a video of a man who was seen being tossed out of a spinning car which caused havoc on social media. South Africans are now glued to the viral clip and we find it interesting.

Kulani has shared yet another video where South Africans are sharing their comments and we select a few of those. The video clip seems to have been captured from a busy road turned into a raceway and the BMW Gusheshe driver is seen kissing the ground.

The guy possibly didn’t wear his safety belt and the car spun and he lost his grip on the steering wheel before flying out of the window.

However, it seems he is not injured because he is seen picking himself up and running back to the car. Kulani wrote: “Banna.”

Source: Briefly News