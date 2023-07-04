South Africans on social media are beaming with pride after a video of footballer Christiano Ronaldo vibing to Costa Titch's amapiano song went viral online

The short video shows the former Manchester United star training while listening to the track titled Ma Gang

Social media users have shared heartwarming reactions to the post, wishing Costa Titch was here to experience the moment

Costa Titch may be gone but he is not forgotten. The star who passed away a few months ago is charting Twitter trends after a video of Christiano Ronaldo vibing to his song went viral.

A video of Christiano Ronaldo listening to Costa Titch's amapiano song has gone viral. Image: Getty Images and @costatitch

Christiano Ronaldo jams to Costa Titch's Ma Gang in viral video

The trending Instagram video shows the internationally acclaimed footballer listening to Ma Gang by Costa Titch and Champuru Makhenzo while working out.

Christiano Ronaldo also shows off some cool dance moves before getting back to his workout routine.

The moment was special for many South Africans who wished Costa Titch was still alive to witness the great moment.

Costa Titch trends after video of Christiano Ronaldo jamming to his amapiano track went viral

Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from proud South Africans. Many praised Christiano Ronaldo for his excellent taste in music.

@MelodyMiyaVibe said:

"What a sight! Cristiano Ronaldo posts a training session and uploads the late Costa Titch jam . Just believe man!!"

@LungaBigarm added:

"Cristiano Ronaldo listening & vibing to AMAPIANO , Song by Costa Titch & Champuru Makhenzo"

@WonderMahlobo added:

"Christiano Ronaldo listening to Costa Titch while training is one thing I didn't expect when I opened IG "

@mpho_WR noted:

"When your music reaches the GOAT then it must be special."

@TeeTouchza said:

"He died too soon. Costa was going to be very huge."

