Media personality Cyan Boujee had an eventful week after her saucy video made its way to social media

The star charted social media trends when she called out Prince Kaybee, accusing him of allegedly leaking their video on purpose

Taking to social media a few days after the video leaked, Cyan said he is letting God and the law deal with Prince Kaybee for trying to ruin her reputation

Cyan Boujee has been in the news for all the wrong reasons after her adult video leaked on social media. The star caused a buzz when she accused popular music producer Prince Kaybee of leaking the video.

Cyan Boujee has shared a lengthy message after her adult video ordeal. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee speaks out after adult video leak

Pretoria-based DJ and club hostess Cyan Boujee has been in the news for her leaked saucy video. The star alleged that it was Prince Kaybee in the video and he was the one who leaked it. Prince Kaybee vehemently denied being in the video or knowing Cyan Boujee in a leaked audio to Inno Morolong.

Speaking to the admin of the popular Instagram gossip blog Maphephandaba, Cyan Boujee said she was gutted by the fact that Prince Kaybee was ignoring her. She added that leaking the video will not break her or her successful career because she has been through a lot already. The post read:

"I have never been this broken. it gets worse because he can’t just atleast say sorry, he left all my messages on read. but i will never let this or him eliminate me. regardless of how he tries to spin things. i have always maintained my innocence and i still will. my only intend is to let the law and God deal with him…

"I’ve faced trouble my whole life and everytime it looked like I would lose, I came out to the top. tough times really don’t last but as it’s still tough for me im so grateful for the support from everyone literally, the messages and the advice. and thank you for not exposing the video on your page like other blogs."

Fans accuse Cyan Boujee of clout chasing

Many people feel Cyan Boujee is chasing clout with the adult video. Social media users said the popular DJ should stop looking for relevance by doing bad things.

@xoxorele said:

"It’s all nice when she exposes others and a switch when she is exposed i would sympathise with a woman that respects other woman not her regardless of he issue with seemah she shouldn’t have spilled such business about her now let her dance to her music."

@foxylosozafuz wrote:

"Cyan has been a bully since young age. At church she would beat other kids. Cyan needs serious help."

@ei_mysister noted:

"At the end of the day shes still human PkB naye aiiii."

Prince Kaybee thirsts over curvy white lady amid cheating speculations, Mzansi wants him to address scandal

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee has been trending for all the wrong reasons on social media. The music producer charted trends and hogged headlines after Cyan Boujee called him out for allegedly leaking their saucy video.

While social media users are waiting anxiously for the star's official response, he has been in the streets sharing hilarious jokes and posts about his upcoming music.

