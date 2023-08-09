Prince Kaybee has been ignoring calls from his fans and followers to address Cyan Boujee's rants after a saucy video leaked on social media

The star has been on his timeline addressing other issues, serve for what the people want to know

Taking to his Twitter page after Cyan's allegations, the star joked about a video of a curvy white lady

Prince Kaybee has been trending for all the wrong reasons on social media. The music producer charted trends and hogged headlines after Cyan Boujee called him out for allegedly leaking their saucy video.

Prince Kaybee has shared a video thirsting over a curvy white woman amid the saucy video drama. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee thirsts over curvy white lady

While social media users are waiting anxiously for the star's official response, he has been in the streets sharing hilarious jokes and posts about his upcoming music.

Taking to his Twitter timeline amid the Cyan Boujee scandal, the Gugulethu hitmaker shared a video of a curvy white woman alongside a hilarious caption. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Hi AFRIFORUM, we don’t always have to fight like this gents❤️"

Prince Kaybee's post sparks responses

Mzansi social media users are waiting for Prince Kaybee to respond to the allegations against him. Many flooded his timeline with questions about Cyan Boujee's rants.

@BuhleSpeelman said:

" That's some land grabbing"

@mukha_malau noted:

"@elonmusk this is not genocide. This combo can produce abo @AbegailGardner1."

Cyan Boujee accuses Prince Kaybee of leaking their saucy video: "It's him definitely"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The Pretoria-based club hostess and media personality left Mzansi social media users at a loss for words after her saucy video went viral.

Social media is buzzing after Cyan Boujee's private video hit the streets. The short clip which has been shared several times shows the controversial media personality with an unidentified man.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Cyan Boujee shocked everyone when she confirmed that the man in the video was in fact Gugulethu hitmaker Prince Kaybee. She then put the star on full blast for allegedly leaking their saucy video on purpose.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News