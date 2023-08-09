SK Khoza has been considered a fugitive by the United Kingdom police, who are actively looking for him

The King of Joburg star has been receiving gigs and doing entertainment work illegally

He faces imprisonment of up to six months for breaching the UK visa laws

SK Khoza has run into trouble with the United Kingdom immigration authorities for working illegally. Images @skcoza

Source: Instagram

Trouble seems to have Sthembiso SK Khoza's number on speed dial, no matter how hard he tries to do good.

SK Khoza breaches UK visa laws

The actor is said to be wanted by the United Kingdom (UK) law authorities as he's been illegally taking paid gigs in the country.

Gossip blogger Musa Khawula announced on his Twitter that he may face up to six months imprisonment in England for working under a visitor's visa valid till 8 September.

His entertainment appearances put him under the UK immigration officers' microscope.

Here is the tweet below:

Social media reacts to SK's fugitive status

The news of him breaking the law had Mzansi feeling anxious for him. These are some of the comments:

@Gcinz13 noticed:

"How ironic. His ex is not facing jail time, but he being the one who had his a*s whipped, is facing jail time over the visa."

@officialshlelo said:

"Cyan and this broer are in a scandal competition."

@Xee_GP asked:

"Why can't he just come back home kanti?"

@lihlelelogmail1 remarked:

"Other countries don’t play I am telling you!!!"

@ndimLo123 commented:

"SK Khoza and Cyan: same WhatsApp group."

@Thendo_Khae_ sid:

"He thinks it's SA."

SK hospitalised in England

The star made headlines when he checked in to an England hospital after he claimed to be assaulted by his fiancée, Choice Kate Mathebula.

The Queen actor went live on Instagram with bruises claiming it was by the doing of his lover. The UK law authorities made no arrests.

DJ Maphorisa arrested for assault

In another Briefly News report, amapiano star DJ Maphorisa has allegedly rejected the National Prosecuting Authority's recommendation for anger management classes.

Allegedly, he wants to go through a trial to prove his innocence. Maphorisa made headlines after his former DJ girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo, opened an assault case against him in May.

