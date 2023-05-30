SK Khoza has alleged that his fiancée, Choice Kate Mathebula, abused him in England

The actor shared a video of his bruises while lying in the hospital bed and mentioned all the weapons she allegedly used

Khoza called the authorities on Kate, but he wishes his mother would have handled the situation

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

SK Khoza has alleged that his fiancée Kate Mathebula abused him, and he landed in the hospital. Image: @skcoza

Source: Instagram

Actor SK Khoza, who is currently in England, has made shocking claims against his fiancé Choice Kate Mathebula.

The former The Queen star went on Instagram Live to allege that Kate physically abused him, landing him in hospital.

SK Khoza is hospitalised after he was allegedly assaulted by his fiancée Kate Mathebula

ZAlebs reports that SK Khoza is currently at Norridge Hospital after he was allegedly assaulted by his fiancée Kate Mathebula.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A bruised SK Khoza said in the live video:

“Ladies and gentlemen, I know I have not been live in over… a very long time...but look at me smiling right now. I’m currently in England, and my fiancée almost killed me…”

SK said he was done keeping quiet so he proceeded to name his alleged abuser:

“To the women who physically abuse men out there, I’m done keeping quiet so I’m outchea talking. Yeah I’m talking, I said- Choice Kate Mathebula beat me to… jeep… I got injuries all over my body right now.”

The actor said he wishes his mother was nearby to help him deal with the situation, instead of involving the police. He also made mention of all the weapons used in the alleged attack, including a spatula, tin opener, and a knife.

No arrests made in SK's alleged attack

At the time of the reporting, The Black Door actor said police have not arrested Kate as she was nowhere to be found. According to him, the assault took place at 2 AM in England.

Khoza clarified that he was not involved in a fight, and explained that he could not step away from Kate when their argument got heated.

“Eventually, I crawled my way out of the house… Yah, eventually, I crawled myself out of the house, and I got into the car and I switched on the heater. And I just sat and waited for the police to arrive…”

SK Khoza promises to change for Kate Mathebula

SK Khoza wrote a loving letter to Kate during their happier times, promising her he would change.

In the letter, he said:

"One-day people will hear the whole insane story. You have also endured so much SUFFERING, HEARTACHE AND SCRUTINISING just for being a part of my life. Yet somehow you still around and there for me even when you are thousands of miles away.

SK Khoza's fiancée Ayanda Hlongwane tells her side of the story

Briefly News previously reported that following SK Khoza's interview with TT Mbha on Instagram Live, Ayanda Hlongwane shared her side of the story regarding their relationship.

She alleged that she suffered because of the abuse she apparently endured.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News