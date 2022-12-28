Sthembiso "SK" Khoza's Instagram post dedicated to his girlfriend Choice Mthembu has gone viral

The Black Door actor wrote a sweet message thanking his lover for supporting him through his difficult times

People who saw the letter expressed their admiration for the star for admitting his mistakes and vowing to change for his lover

Sthembiso "SK" Khoza recently posted a sweet Instagram caption to his girlfriend Choice Mthembu.

The actor is well-known for making headlines for all the wrong reasons, but he has vowed to change his ways.

In the viral Instagram caption, SK thanked his lover for putting up with all of the heartbreak and scrutiny that came with being romantically involved with him.

SK said he was amazed that Choice chose to stick around during his downfall, but he is grateful because she picked him up and made him a better person.

"Abantu don’t know othat I am BLESSED to have so many important individuals who are in my corner at all times no matter what happening@choicekate for your TIME, RESPECT, SUPPORT, CARE & LOVE.

One day people will hear the whole insane story. You have also endured so much SUFFERING, HEARTACHE AND SCRUTINISING just for being a part of my life. Yet somehow you still around and there for me even when you are thousands of miles away."

Online peeps were touched by the sweet letter, and left the following comments:

@kantu_forever21 said:

"I'm actually hearing every word said and it's deep. You saying this means you are healing and somehow calling for the help that many pipo don't get. It's already solved coz God lord is hearing your cry ❤️❤️❤️stay blessed."

@nolits shared:

"Love and light. We are not perfect but God still loves us despite our imperfections. May his grace cover you..#youarenotalone"

@vukosi__ posted:

"Holding you up in my thoughts, always. Sending positive energy, and light your way. Prouda’ ya’ brother @skcoza."

@writers_gon_write replied:

"The soft spot I have for you is fuelled by your humility and ability to admit that you're not a perfect human, as none of us is. I'm just really proud of you for pulling through each time, stronger than ever. We all make mistakes bro and from where I'm standing, they make us better people if we learn from them. Keep shining SK, you're proof that nothing dims the light that God gave."

@duke_alpha commented:

"You're human at the end of the day ntwana. You're gonna be alright insh'allah "

@mokoenanontokozo also said:

"She is a warrior ❤️ ♥️ and you are blessed to have her "

@gugu.myeza81 wrote:

"I am so proud of you bro...Ngizokubeka emkhulekweni."

@matshana_mondise reacted:

"Touched May God be with you in your journey of life. People will always judge but only you know what you're going through.

@samanthamantshosho added:

"I'm just glad you've finally realized that you're also human ❤️ Hopefully you'll stop blaming yourself and focus on yourself. People will always have something to say whether you do good or bad ‍♀️. Focus on you and don't rush the process "

SK Khoza attempts to end festive alcohol abuse through music

In other stories, Briefly News reported that SK Khoza is making a difference in the South African community. The talented actor teamed up with Afro-soul singer Lulama K to raise awareness about alcohol abuse.

The Black Door actor and Lulama K released a new track called Alcohol and Hubbly, which they hoped would encourage Mzansi youth not to drink excessively during the holiday season.

Speaking to SunBuzz, SK and Lulama expressed their belief that awareness was critical after witnessing the horrible things people do while intoxicated.

