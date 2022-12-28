One doctor took to Twitter to talk about his sister who is enjoying the festive season, partying up a storm

The medical practitioner detailed how the party animal barely spends time at home because she is hopping from one event to the next

Online users commented on the post with admiration for the doctor's sibling and her dedication to partying

A health worker took to the socials to remark about how his sister is living her best life. December is party time and the medical professional's sister is not wasting any of it.

One doctor told people on Twitter that his sister is fully dedicated to partying all December. Image:Morsa Images/Klaus Vedfelt

People shared their two cents about the woman's party lifestyle. The groovist left many South Africans in awe of her dedication to Dezemba time.

Doctor's sister parties for days on end, SA applauds

A young doctor on Twitter, Louis_TheSavage said that his sister came home at 3am, took a jacket and left. He said it was even more impressive when she came back for a second time just to shower and immediately went back to the streets.

Mzansi loves to hear about people's groove activities and many were amused by the story about his sister. Countless peeps could relate to his sibling and said that they were doing the same for the festive season.

@APinkStarBurstt commented:

"Your sister reminds me of myself."

@Mosh_dee_ commented:

"Life of a groovist."

@Taaaadow commented:

"Me this whole weekend. I'm only resting now."

@Oarabile_Delu commented:

"She’s me and I’m her! We are young and juicy, wherever the wind blows…go a iwa[We just go]."

@VeeNudge commented:

"I wanna be her when I grow up."

@mssimani commented:

"I’m your sister pha ekhaya."

@ihateelissaa commented:

"It’s giving me last summer."

@NonYaBizz0112 commented:

"2018/2019 me. Now my parents are constantly worried about my well-being because I'm always in my room."

@Samkelo94Mngadi commented:

"I stan a Queen! Sbwl!"

