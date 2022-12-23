A woman was in town when she saw her own face and outfit being used as a model by a fashion store

The lady posted pictures of her outfit edited into one shop's name sign, and she was up in arms over it

People were amused as they commented on the post with jokes about the situation while discussing how they would feel

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One woman randomly found herself as a commercial model. The Twitter user's outfit of the day picture was used to create a store sign poster.

A lady said that she was surprised to find herself on a store sign. Image: @z_nkunjana

Source: Twitter

People made fun of the woman for ending up on a 'billboard.' Many peeps tried to convince her that there was a bright side tree being used on the storefront.

Lady shares picture of herself on shop's storefront sign

A tweep,@z_nkunjana, showed people that her face and body were being used to advertise a shop. The pretty woman posted pictures of the original outfit and how they edited it to put it on the fashion shop's board.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

People were amused, and someone commented that she did well. Mzansi loves to laugh at others' expense, and peeps poked fun at her while complimenting the picture.

@PitsiAfrica commented:

"A global star, billboard Queen nothing can stop her."

@lindopariss commented:

"No it’s giving billboards."

@AndieM_02 commented:

"Celeb ke sisi. Thats is Ludacris and Rihanna's level in SA Salons."

@KatalinaMofoke1 commented:

"Most people can only dream of this level of recognition."

@_STARGIIIRL_ commented:

"Lol that’s a cute set though. It means you got clout girl."

@NellaMaboe commented:

"In your billboard era sana, love this for you."

@KiingKhunga commented:

"I'd perish."

@Noxolo_Sokhulu commented:

"A win is a win."

@Lnugelo_n commented:

"Queen tingz."

@__Tshepo commented:

"Influence."

What she ordered vs what she got: Lady gets opposite of R1k dress bought online

Briefly News previously reported that netizens reacted to a woman's story about being scammed by an online boutique. The woman ordered something, and it looked nothing like the picture.

The angry lady showed evidence of being sold a dress that looked completely different in person. Online users were in tears over the experience.

The lady paid for a dress covered in crystals and tight. Instead, she got a dress with some pearls attached and cut differently.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News