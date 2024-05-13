Mzansi gathered in the TikTok comments of a video exposing a shopper's perceived uselessness of the Woolworths Wrewards card

South Africa’s high-end supermarket and retail store, Woolworths, has filled many of its customers’ brains with fog after having them wonder how its rewards card works.

Mzansi feels that the Woolies rewards system is some kind of scam when compared to Clicks, Pick n Pay and Checkers' rewards programmes. Image: Halden Krog/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

A rewards card plays a huge role in helping customers save money on groceries or other items. Still, many Woolworths customers claim to have never received any vouchers or money back from using the Woolies Wrewards card.

Is the Woolworths' Wrewards card a scam?

Netizens claim that the card is simply a useless decorative piece in their wallets. The woman with the handle @oh_nokxy who called Woolworths out via TikTok posted a video carelessly holding the card.

Dlamini captioned her video:

“Woolworths should do better with their rewards program...”

Watch @oh_nokxy's TikTok video below:

Mzansi puts Woolies in the hotseat

Woolworths employee Ziyanda Mqu told Briefly News that the Woolworths rewards card simply:

"Works just like the Xtra savings card."

Many netizens don't agree with Mqu as they don't see any value in the Woolworths Wrewards card and compared it to other stores’ programmes.

@faithiiiiiii vouched for the excellence of the Shoprite and Checkers Xtra Savings card and shared:

“Yho, the satisfaction of seeing your total price go down after using the Shoprite/Checkers Xtra Savings Card...”

@Sdunkero shared his favourite rewards card and commented:

“I love the Clicks one, you get money instantly.”

@Morapedi_Moerane hopped on the Xtra Savings train and shared:

“Shoprite Checkers extra savings card is the most useful rewards savings.”

Previously, Briefly News reported on a story of a man who felt lucky and tested his luck by attempting to withdraw cash from an FNB ATM using Shoprite's Xtra Savings card.

The desperate man who faced financial trouble is seen in a viral TikTok video trying to trick the system, which resonates with many South Africans who hoped he succeeded in his mission.

