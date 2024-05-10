The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has criticised the ruling party for handing out beef-flavoured chips in a predominately Tamil and Hindi community

The party’s Dean Macpherson posted a picture of a packet of chips attached to an ANC flyer which was handed out in Phoenix on 9 May 2024

Netizens also bashed the ruling party for being tone-deaf, as many Tamil and Hindi people don’t consume beef

The DA's Dean Macpherson critiques the ANC for handing out beef-flavoured chips in a predominately Tamil and Hindi neighbourhood. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images and X/@DeanMacpherson

The DA in Kwazulu-Natal has bashed the ANC for being tone-deaf by handing out BBQ-Beef flavoured crisps in a predominantly Tamil and Hindi community.

Dean Macpherson blasts the ANC

The opposition party’s Dean Macpherson (@DeanMacpherson) posted a picture of an ANC flyer containing BBQ-Beef flavoured chips and said the ruling party was handing them out in Phoenix on 9 May 2024.

Many Tamil and Hindi people do not consume beef due to religious reasons. The DA leader told Briefly News that besides the culturally offensive chips, the community had been without water for some time.

Many of the ruling party’s top leadership were in KZN to campaign ahead of the upcoming General Election.

Citizens share their thoughts

Netizens had their say on the faux par.

@TheKiffness wondered:

“KFC budget used up for burning diesel at Eskom.”

@discussfreely2 said:

“Cheap politics. Vote for the party that will deliver service, not come around during voting giving out chips and KFC. Check the party’s track record and decide. That’s what I am doing. No emotional vote but one based on delivery.”

@Steve38355404 added:

“This is far more disrespectful than the CGI video of the flag.”

@lyndkl pointed out:

“Chips Will make them more thirsty and there is no water!”

@SimzAndile concluded:

“Talk about being tone-deaf. You don't give Hindus and Tamil food. I never asked, but that has always been clear to me.”

