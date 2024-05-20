Rapper and actor 50 Cent responded to the video of Diddy apologising for assaulting singer Cassie

This was after trending footage showing Diddy assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie at California Hotel went viral online

Many netizens on social media reacted to 50 Cent's response to the apology video

50 Cent responded to Diddy's apology video online. Image: Manny Carabel/WireImage and Momodu

50 Cent has reacted to his nemesis Diddy's viral video apologising for his actions towards his then-girlfriend.

50 Cent says Diddy's apology was a wrong move

Social media has been buzzing after the video of the Bad Boy For Life hitmaker apologising for putting his hand violently on his ex-girlfriend and singer Cassie.

Diddy became a hot topic on Twitter (X) when footage from the California Hotel of Diddy dragging, grabbing and kicking Cassie circulated online, and actor 50 Cent reacted to the rapper's apology on his social media account.

50 Cent wrote:

"This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move • http://gunitbrands.com."

See the reaction below:

Netizens react to Diddy's apology

Many netizens have responded to the apology video. See some of the comments below:

@ajibade_demola wrote:

"He apologised because he got caught not because he was beating her."

@lisafordblog responded:

"He never even mentioned Cassie’s name in the apology smh."

@chemxbeats replied:

"Cassie’s the one he should be apologising too not the public."

@KEL0818 commented:

"I thought it never happened. And If does this out in the open just imagine what he does behind closed doors."

@Jen_James_ mentioned:

"He got caught.That’s what he’s sorry about."

@cehddy responded:

"50 cent waking up every morning when diddy is in the news."

50 Cent drags Jay-Z into Diddy's drama

Briefly News previously reported that 50 Cent is at it again, and this time, he directed his trolling at rap mogul Jay-Z. The G Unit founder believes that Hov is hibernating in light of Diddy's legal battles, waiting for the heat to die down before he shows his face again.

Since the drama about Diddy's allegations came to the forefront, 50 Cent has used every opportunity to fire shots at the Bad Boy Records founder. From dragging his infamous private parties to accusing him of being a sexual predator, 50 never backs down and is always ready for some smoke.

