Sean "Diddy" Combs apologised for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a 2016 video leaked online, admitting his wrongdoing and seeking professional help

Social media users criticised Diddy, accusing him of being sorry only because he was caught, with some questioning the sincerity of his apology and his character

Fans expressed disgust and disappointment, calling Diddy a disgrace and emphasising the need for him to apologise directly to Cassie

Disgraced American rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has finally broken silence after his video assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura went viral on social media. Per the details online the video was taken in a hotel lobby in 2016.

Diddy apologises for assaulting Cassie

Controversial rapper Sean Combs, known popularly as Diddy has been charting social media trends after a disturbing video of the rapper assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie was leaked on social media.

Speaking in a viral Instagram video, Diddy who is also being accused of various assault charges by several women said he was sorry for his behaviour. The rapper admitted that he was wrong and took full accountability for his actions. He said:

"It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help.

"I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry."

Fans react to Diddy's apology video

As expected, social media users came out guns blazing at Diddy after issuing the statement. Many expressed that they were disgusted by him for assaulting Cassie.

@christian2009 said:

"If you were truly sorry then you would have apologized long before the video surfaced! You’re not sorry for what you did, you’re sorry because you got caught and everyone got to see for themselves that you are everything you have been accused of being!! This definitely wasn’t a one time incident, this is who you are! Fortunately, Cassie didn’t suffer the same fate as Kim knowing all of your evil secrets!"

@naija_queen_tee commented:

"His eyes say that he is only sorry that he got caught.‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

@missberries added:

"You saying sorry to us but you need to be apologizing to Cassie bro… plus u said it was all lies…blah blah…you know what diddy… I’m done wit u, I don’t even know what to say fr…."

@mikecadoch wrote:

"An absolute disgrace to humanity."

