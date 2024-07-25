DJ Maphorisa has issued an apology to L-Tido for the disrespectful comments he made

This after the DJ/ producer involved Tido in his supposed beef with Sir Trill after their controversial podcast interview

Mzansi commanded Porry for his apology, while others claimed that he meant every word he said

DJ Maphorisa says he didn't mean to disrespect L-Tido and his mother. Images: djmaphorisa, l_tido

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa took back his words and apologised to L-Tido for hurling insults at him and his mother.

DJ Maphorisa apologises to L-Tido

In a dramatic turn of events, it appears that DJ Maphorisa regrets lashing out at L-Tido during his rant about Sir Trill.

Briefly News reported that while Porry was "exposing" Trill for lying about not being paid for his work, he also lashed out at Tido in the most colourful way imaginable.

Tido addressed Porry during one of his shows, where he spoke about the Manzi Nte hitmaker exploiting other artists.

In response to the backlash, Madumoney appears to have cooled off and issued an apology on his Twitter (X) page, saying he didn't mean to cross the line:

"I will take that L. Sorry for involving your moms, bro, @L_Tido. Mama Thato, ke kopa tswarelo, I didn’t mean to disrespect you."

Mzansi weighs in on DJ Maphorisa's apology

Netizens are proud of Porry for doing the right thing and owning up to his mistakes:

LifeOfASigma was surprised:

"This is the first time ever I see you humble yourself and apologise."

S_Phola__ said:

"That's what grown men do!"

Nkosi_Shebi wrote:

"A real man admits his mistakes and takes accountability."

Meanwhile, others think it's too little, too late, claiming that Porry wasn't sorry at all:

KodacGus wrote:

"I would never forgive anybody who involves my mom in a dispute."

reign_thuto said:

"I hate when people disrespect others then go around to say they didn’t mean to be disrespectful; you meant that with your chest."

matjipe_robert posted:

"You meant to do what? You said what you said, and you meant it."

MacG vows to release files on DJ Maphorisa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to MacG claiming that he has files on DJ Maphorisa.

The podcaster ranted that if he did what he did for clout and views, he would expose a lot.

Source: Briefly News