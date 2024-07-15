DJ Maphorisa dropped a bombshell when he revealed that he did, in fact, pay Sir Trill his money

This after Madumoney was blasted for being the "grootman" who took advantage of Trill and stole his royalties

Mzansi is conflicted by the revelations and clearly entertained by the direction the scandal has taken

DJ Maphorisa revealed evidence that he paid Sir Trill. Images: djmaphorisa, sir_trillsa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa is sick and tired of being called a crook and gatekeeper and finally has receipts to disprove Sir Trill's claims that he stole his royalties.

DJ Maphorisa reveals receipts from working with Sir Trill

It appears Sir Trill's interview with L-Tido didn't sit well with DJ Maphorisa, and the Manzi Nte hitmaker decided to fire back with receipts.

This after Sir Trill alluded to there being a "grootman" who chowed all his royalties from his songs, leaving him high and dry. This, of course, left Mzansi convinced that Porry was the culprit, and he was dragged to hell and back.

In response to the allegation, Madumoney posted screenshots of his bank payment to Sir Trill from 27 July 2023 referenced "MNG Royalties", accompanied by their conversations from the same month.

In the caption, Porry blasted Trill, claiming that he sabotaged his career by not pitching to gigs. Poor L-Tido also caught a stray bullet simply for being part of the conversation, and responded:

"Phori, you're a coward. I literally didn’t say anything about you. Deal with the people you are robbing, not me!"

Mzansi reacts to DJ Maphorisa's posts

Mzansi is stunned by Porry's claims, with many now beginning to turn their backs on Sir Trill:

Kev_Komane said:

"Porry, we apologise for judging you on that podcast. @sirtrill4 lied and said he didn’t receive any cent, but this is evidence enough."

Nellmphoo blasted Sir Trill:

"There was a time he was supposed to be interviewed on Kaya FM and he said he couldn't because he was sleeping and he doesn't do interviews that time; yet he initially agreed."

uFPLMgiliji claimed:

"People are quick to forget how Trill was moving at the height of his career. Everything that's happening to him is his own doing."

SibaNtloko was impressed:

"One thing about Phori, he has receipts!"

Meanwhile, others wondered why Porry would hide the amount if he meant to clear his name:

lifeofmageba said:

"No LLCs in sight, just personal accounts, sheesh!"

thando_dindy demanded:

"Aowa, I need all the artists you've worked with to sue you!"

MissTinah_M wrote:

"You can't always swear your way out of things. Take accountability."

DJ Maphorisa reportedly faces huge debts

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the news that DJ Maphorisa was knee-deep in debt.

Mzansi claimed that the huge bill from the tax man was clear as to why he allegedly wasn't paying the artists he worked with.

