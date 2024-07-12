Makwa recently made a claim that doing podcast interviews has ruined his life

This after the renowned producer was suggested for a sit-down, to which he vowed never to do podcast interviews ever again

His comments sparked mixed reactions from fans, where some questioned his claims while others supported his decision

Makwa claims that participating in podcast interviews turned his life upside down, and he will never return to the medium ever again.

Makwa speaks on podcast experience

Renowned South African producer, Makwa recently got real about why he avoids podcast interviews.

The multi-award-winning producer, who once got into it with DJ Maphorisa over song credits, was suggested by a fan to be the next guest on the L-Tido Podcast.

This was after the success of recent interviews such as that of Cassper Nyovest and, most recently, Sir Trill's spicy exposé. The supporter felt Makwa had much to share after his run in the industry leading up to his sudden silence.

In response to the request, Makwa shot down the fans' dreams:

"Respectfully, I no longer do podcast interviews; those things ruined my life. I am where I am today because of them."

He went on to elaborate, saying he had no media training when doing past interviews, and that he now knows when to shut up:

Fans weigh in on Makwa's claims

Netizens understood Makwa's reasoning and supported his decision:

isaac_blueprint said:

"Podcast culture in the SA entertainment industry has a problem. The aim is to be controversial and not to have a good conversation."

UrbanStreetZA praised Makwa:

"Smart man."

way_eazy wrote:

"And it's not like they will pay you proceeds from those interviews. They only want to laugh at you like they do Emtee; they won't listen to important things."

Meanwhile, others bashed the producer for blaming podcasts for ruining his life instead of taking accountability:

Nipho_M said:

"Respectfully, you went on podcasts and blamed people for ruining your life and taking advantage of you. Now, podcasts ruined your life? You need to be honest with yourself, bhuti."

LeeTshabalala_ asked:

"Why do people blame podcasts on things they say?"

PaulKaraboRamah wrote:

"Podcasts did nothing; you were just too comfortable to disclose things you shouldn't have. I watched your episode; you said a lot of unnecessary stuff. You are where you are because of what you said, not what the podcast did."

