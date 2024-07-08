Cassper Nyovest hinted at wanting to start his own podcast after stumbling on an investing topic

This after the hosts of Popcorn and Cheese sparked a conversation about sex before marriage, which Mufasa wanted to be part of

However, it looks like fans aren't interested in Cassper's podcast and would much rather have him on Podcast and Chill

Cassper Nyovest received a huge "hoo shem" from fans after he proposed to start his podcast.

Cassper Nyovest hints at starting podcast

The podcasting space in South Africa is about to grow after Cassper Nyovest seemingly entertained the idea of having his own.

This after one of the latest Popcorn and Cheese skits on Instagram hosted by Mpho Popps and Tsitsi, where they spoke about sex before marriage.

Mufasa felt intrigued by the topic and wanted to add his two cents now that he's a married man.

Having been vocal about his sexual immorality leading up to being born-again, Cassper felt that the topic needed to be addressed at length to help other men avoid similar problems:

"I would like us to do one episode together on this topic. A fun one mara with facts. It would be dope to share some light as majita nje, re thipane. Y'all game to come on my podcast when I start it?"

Mzansi reacts to Cassper's post

It seems that not everyone supports Mufasa's plan to start a podcast, and proposed that he visit Podcast and Chill for an interview:

setjoapelo said:

"@casspernyovest nah, you must start there with Mac and Sol."

touchdeep26 suggested:

"@casspernyovest nah, deputy Jesus, we need you there by Mac and Sol."

djy_amo_popps trolled Cassper:

"@casspernyovest mara Nyovi, you did the deed way before you got married."

realtalkscorchers proposed:

"Nah, Cass, please go to Podcast and Chill. Asseblief, Nyovi."

_lz.xnlmtd wrote:

"He's out of hand."

Cassper Nyovest shares testimony in Durban church

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest's testimony at the Covenant Fellowship Church International in Durban.

The rapper shared some insight into his journey to Christianity, and his message received huge applause.

