The Senegalese-American singer-songwriter Akon recently praised the late rapper Costa Titch

During his recent interview with Mac G and Sol Phenduka on Podcast and Chill, he shared how he thought that Costa was the future in the music space

The late star was allegedly signed under Konvict Kulture before he died, and he also left a fully recorded album that is ready to be released

Senegalese-American singer Akon praised the late star Costa Titch. Image: @akon/@costatitch

Source: Instagram

The South African rapper and dancer Costa Titch will forever be remembered by his fans and loved ones. A famous singer recently praised the late star.

Akon praised the late Costa Titch mentioned that he was the future of music

Singer Akon, who came under fire after sharing his misinformed views on poverty in South Africa, has made headlines once again on social media, and this time around, it was him speaking about one of our youngest celebs that have passed away.

Recently, during his sit-down interview with Mac G and Sol Phenduka on Podcast and Chill, the star mentioned how much he saw Costa Titch as the future of music. He also praised the deceased rapper and disclosed that he was allegedly signed under Konvict Kulture before he died. He also left a fully recorded album that is ready to be released.

The video of Akon praising Titch was shared on Twitter (X) by @ThisIsColbert, who captioned the clip:

"Costa Titch was a future of Africa: Akon tells #MacG & Sol Phenduka on #PodcastAndChill. Costa left a fully recorded album ready to go, he was signed to Konvict Kulture. RIP Titch, one time."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Akon's statement

Many netizens reacted to what the Senegalese-American star had to say about Costa Titch. See some of the comments below:

@Qbvsblek wrote:

"Problem ya Akon ke Mashaya I take what he says with a pinch of salt."

@Muusa50888663 said:

"Lol he lies on the dead too now."

@MusaMabunda_rsa responded:

"Akon likes lying."

