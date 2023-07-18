Singer Akon came under fire after sharing his misinformed views on poverty in South Africa

He was a guest on an American YouTube show Drink Champs, where he said black people are richer than white people in the country

He even added that white people are the ones who occupy the ghettos, and black people live comfortably

Mzansi is having a field day with singer Akon after he shared his views about the living conditions in South Africa.

South African were left divided when Akon shared his sentiments and presented them as facts. Image: @akon

Akon says black people are richer than white people in South Africa

With his chest, Akon said the richest people in SA are black people and added that the white people live in the ghettos.

The singer was a guest on a popular hip hop YouTube podcast Drink Champs, where he told the hosts that in all the poorest areas, the ones who occupy them the most are whites.

In a clip shared by @Mothematiks, Akon can be heard saying:

"The white people are the ones in the ghettos. If you go to South Africa, the richest people are the black ones."

He continued by saying there is even a Netflix special addressing this.

"Everywhere you go there are poor people and in the poorest areas is where the white folks are."

Netizens left puzzled by Akon's sentiments, 'Which South Africa' starts trending

In pure Mzansi style, every time someone says something false about the country, 'Which South Africa' begins trending.

@inyemba_kamwi said:

"The guys on this podcast never seem to know anything!!"

@The_Mookzilla said:

"I just know that Touch kept telling him, "yeah son, this is how we live!" wherever they went across the country."

@TMbuzi said:

"One visit to Tbo Touch’s house and he thinks all of us live like him."

@Mothematiks

"I thought Akon was smart. This doesn't sound like him, it's like he is paid to lie or something."

@realsurge42 said:

"Whoever told Akon this is the same person who told Wendy Williams we have a day named after her."

@mazzjongun said:

"Lying like this should be considered a criminal offence. You can’t lie like this and still walk the streets like a normal civilian."

@lavidaNOTA argued:

"He’s not lying… My rural cousins aren’t living in poverty. The problem is people think being rich is about money & not standard of living. Poor whites have the worst standard of living in South Africa then followed by illegal immigrants in the squatter camps. Stop being victims!"

