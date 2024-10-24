Phindile Gwala Judged For Dancing Seductively with Another Man, SA Says: "Is She Not Married?"
- Former Muvhango actress Phindile Gwala was side-eyed recently for dancing seductively with another man
- It was her skimpy outfit which also caused social media users on X to question her actions as a married woman
- Phindile Gwala is allegedly married to a fashion model, Armando Ngandu, and people found the video distasteful
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
One thing social media peeps will do is judge other people. This time, actress Phindile Gwala found herself as a trending topic among Twitter (X) users after a raunchy video of her and a man dancing on the dance floor was shared.
Video of Phindile dancing has SA buzzing
The former Muvhango star was having the time of her life at a recent outing. Phindile Gwala wore an almost revealing outfit and was seen dancing with a man, who some users pointed out was not her husband.
"If I can do it, what can stop you?": Student gives granny’s house renovations using NSFAS allowance
This also caused social media users on X to question her actions as a married woman.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The Mzansi actress is allegedly married to a fashion model named Armando Ngandu.
@Sigujana_ZA shared the video with the caption, "Someone who will remain a girlfriend till she gets old."
Mzansi judges Phindile Gwala
Phindile Gwala was side-eyed after the video hit the social media streets. People found the video distasteful.
@Mindlofire questioned:
"But why is she wearing this?
@Sbusii_4470 asked:
"Aibo, is she not married?"
@sharon_DiamondG shared:
"Nobody makes me mad more than Phindile."
@ReTlaRengMara laughed:
"She is a married woman 😂😂"
@_Pop_si corrected:
"She’s actually married. It has been 5 years now. Umfazi womuntu lona (This is someone's wife) but go off."
@yamzaaaa claimed:
"I absolutely hate it when people don’t dress their age, hey. A person who is 13 must dress like their 13, same with umntu ona40."
Throwback clip of Siya Kolisi saying he never paid lobola goes viral, SA notes: "Easy come, easy go"
Ohindile Gwala lands co-hosting job on Amaqhawe
In a previous report from Briefly News, Phindile Gwala bagged a new gig as a co-host of Amaqhawe: Our Heroes.
The news was shared online, and fans couldn't stop raving about it, and they expressed how excited they were for her. Followers showed love to Phindile and praised her work ethic, saying she deserved the opportunity.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za