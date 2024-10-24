Former Muvhango actress Phindile Gwala was side-eyed recently for dancing seductively with another man

It was her skimpy outfit which also caused social media users on X to question her actions as a married woman

Phindile Gwala is allegedly married to a fashion model, Armando Ngandu, and people found the video distasteful

One thing social media peeps will do is judge other people. This time, actress Phindile Gwala found herself as a trending topic among Twitter (X) users after a raunchy video of her and a man dancing on the dance floor was shared.

Phindile Gwala was called out for dancing with another man who was allegedly not her husband. Image: @phindilegwala_official on Instagram/ @sigujana_ZA on X

Source: Instagram

Video of Phindile dancing has SA buzzing

The former Muvhango star was having the time of her life at a recent outing. Phindile Gwala wore an almost revealing outfit and was seen dancing with a man, who some users pointed out was not her husband.

This also caused social media users on X to question her actions as a married woman.

The Mzansi actress is allegedly married to a fashion model named Armando Ngandu.

@Sigujana_ZA shared the video with the caption, "Someone who will remain a girlfriend till she gets old."

Mzansi judges Phindile Gwala

Phindile Gwala was side-eyed after the video hit the social media streets. People found the video distasteful.

@Mindlofire questioned:

"But why is she wearing this?

@Sbusii_4470 asked:

"Aibo, is she not married?"

@sharon_DiamondG shared:

"Nobody makes me mad more than Phindile."

@ReTlaRengMara laughed:

"She is a married woman 😂😂"

@_Pop_si corrected:

"She’s actually married. It has been 5 years now. Umfazi womuntu lona (This is someone's wife) but go off."

@yamzaaaa claimed:

"I absolutely hate it when people don’t dress their age, hey. A person who is 13 must dress like their 13, same with umntu ona40."

Ohindile Gwala lands co-hosting job on Amaqhawe

In a previous report from Briefly News, Phindile Gwala bagged a new gig as a co-host of Amaqhawe: Our Heroes.

The news was shared online, and fans couldn't stop raving about it, and they expressed how excited they were for her. Followers showed love to Phindile and praised her work ethic, saying she deserved the opportunity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News