South African actress Phindile Gwala celebrated Heritage Day with her husband, Armando Ngandu

Together, the couple slayed their traditional Zulu outfits to commemorate their different heritage

Mzansi did have quite a lot to say about the couple's outfits, but many are curious about Ngandu's heritage

Heritage Day was celebrated on Tuesday, 24 September, and people proudly wore their heritage on their sleeves. One couple who joined in on the fun was Phindile Gwala, who wore traditional Zulu outfits with her husband

Phindile Gwala and her man were proud Zulu people on Heritage Day. Image: @armandouss

Source: Instagram

A look at Phindile Gwala's Zulu attire

Former Muvhango actress Phindile Gwala honoured Heritage Day with her husband, Armando Ngandu. The couple's Zulu attire stole hearts as they complemented one another.

Phindile chose yellow as her main colour and added traditional beads, while Armando wore Zulu prints.

As her caption, Phindile wrote, "U-Aunt waseGoli uvunula ngeQhoks, Umalume waseGoli uvunula phezu koMswenko. Happy Heritage Day Everyone❤️"

This loosely translates to, "An aunty from Joburg wears heels with her traditional outfit, while the uncle wears it on top of his outfit."

Responding to the picture, Armando said: "My finest! No one fi pass you, mamakhe. Diamonds are forever."

Netizens reacts to Phindile and hubby's fit

Reacting to the outfits, netizens praised the couple, saying they slayed. However, a few people are quite curious about Ngandu's heritage.

@NubianSen questioned:

"So her husband is now converted to be a Zulu man ??? Where is his Congolese 🇨🇩 traditional attire?"

@187Mlu asked:

"The shoes alone are sufficient evidence that this brother is Naija. She can give him a South African name, but we know how South Africans dress up."

@Slangforever joked:

"It's giving, Yeah aha you know what it is, everything I do, I do it big."

@TherealKabzaa said:

"Happy Heritage Day beautiful people."

Phindile Gwala and her daughter take selfie

In a previous report from Briefly News, Phindile Gwala posted cute photos with her daughter, Thato, during their mother-daughter picnic.

Many fans spoke fondly over the cute photo, with people expressing shock that Phindile Gwala has a grown daughter, while other comments praised their happiness and beauty.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News