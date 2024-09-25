Phindile Gwala and Husband Armando Ngandu Stun on Heritage Day with Traditional Outfits
- South African actress Phindile Gwala celebrated Heritage Day with her husband, Armando Ngandu
- Together, the couple slayed their traditional Zulu outfits to commemorate their different heritage
- Mzansi did have quite a lot to say about the couple's outfits, but many are curious about Ngandu's heritage
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Heritage Day was celebrated on Tuesday, 24 September, and people proudly wore their heritage on their sleeves. One couple who joined in on the fun was Phindile Gwala, who wore traditional Zulu outfits with her husband
A look at Phindile Gwala's Zulu attire
Former Muvhango actress Phindile Gwala honoured Heritage Day with her husband, Armando Ngandu. The couple's Zulu attire stole hearts as they complemented one another.
Phindile chose yellow as her main colour and added traditional beads, while Armando wore Zulu prints.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
As her caption, Phindile wrote, "U-Aunt waseGoli uvunula ngeQhoks, Umalume waseGoli uvunula phezu koMswenko. Happy Heritage Day Everyone❤️"
This loosely translates to, "An aunty from Joburg wears heels with her traditional outfit, while the uncle wears it on top of his outfit."
Responding to the picture, Armando said: "My finest! No one fi pass you, mamakhe. Diamonds are forever."
Netizens reacts to Phindile and hubby's fit
Reacting to the outfits, netizens praised the couple, saying they slayed. However, a few people are quite curious about Ngandu's heritage.
@NubianSen questioned:
"So her husband is now converted to be a Zulu man ??? Where is his Congolese 🇨🇩 traditional attire?"
@187Mlu asked:
"The shoes alone are sufficient evidence that this brother is Naija. She can give him a South African name, but we know how South Africans dress up."
Lady Du compared to US movie character Madea after her viral dance video: "The resemblance is there"
@Slangforever joked:
"It's giving, Yeah aha you know what it is, everything I do, I do it big."
@TherealKabzaa said:
"Happy Heritage Day beautiful people."
Phindile Gwala and her daughter take selfie
In a previous report from Briefly News, Phindile Gwala posted cute photos with her daughter, Thato, during their mother-daughter picnic.
Many fans spoke fondly over the cute photo, with people expressing shock that Phindile Gwala has a grown daughter, while other comments praised their happiness and beauty.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za